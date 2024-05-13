UK Met Office warns 'risk to life' as thunderstorms replace 28C sunshine





The Met Office has issued a new dangerous weather warning for life on Sunday, as forecasters warned that the brief spell of sunny weather enjoyed by people across the UK will be interrupted by thunderstorms and heavy rain for several days.

Temperatures could rise to 28C on Sunday, officially making it the hottest day of 2024, but in areas stretching from south-west England to the Scottish Highlands, warmth and sun will be replaced by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Met Office's yellow thunderstorm warning starts from noon today and applies to Northern Ireland, most of western England and most of Scotland.

Lives are at risk due to flooding, road closures and power outages.

Weather warnings for rain and storms have also been issued for the South West, Northern Ireland and Scotland from Monday until early Tuesday morning.

The Met Office advised residents living in areas affected by the rain warning to prepare for possible public transport and power outages.

Dog walkers enjoy the sunshine on New Brighton beach, Wirral, Merseyside (Photo: PA)

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said the storms could coalesce in areas across the UK, bringing intense lightning and heavy rain.

“We expect a little bit more gusty winds in areas where there are a lot of showers, and surface water flooding is also possible,” she said.

Sunday comes as it is expected to be the warmest day of the year before rain and thunderstorms arrive.

Mr Criswick said he expected temperatures to peak on Sunday before turning cold again next week.

She said: “Highest temperatures in London today will reach 27 degrees, with central and south-east England also reaching 28 degrees, which is where we will see the best weather throughout the day.” It's likely to be a bit muggy in places too.

But today is likely to be the peak. It will start to get a little chilly starting tomorrow.

Temperatures will still be quite warm in the upper teens and low 20s, but cooler than they have been over the past few days.

On Saturday, all four home countries recorded their hottest day of the year. Herstmonceux in East Sussex recorded the highest temperature at 25.9C, just ahead of Cassley in Sutherland at 25.7C.

Gogerddan in Wales reached 25.1C on Sunday, while Magiligan in Northern Ireland hit a record high of 23.8C.

But Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the record so far would not last long as forecasters expected warmer weather on Sunday.

He added: The difference (on Sunday) is that Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland will not be as warm.

The really warm air will probably be confined to southern and eastern England, with temperatures in central areas expected to peak at around 27C.

Heavy rain, flooding, power outages

Three yellow warnings for thunderstorms remain for Sunday, but the Met Office has also issued a new warning for rain in south-west England.

Areas of heavy rain are expected to hit eastern parts of Northern Ireland from 12pm to 6am on Monday.

Read next

In south-west England, including Cornwall and Exeter, heavy rain is likely to cause traffic disruptions and flooding in some places between 8am and midnight on Monday.

The same warning was also issued for south Wales on Monday, with heavy rain expected to fall between 8am and midnight in areas including Swansea and Cardiff.

The Met Office advised residents living in areas affected by the rain warning to prepare for possible public transport and power outages.

Thunderstorms are possible across western England, including most of Wales, on Sunday, with a warning in place between 1pm and 11pm.

Another storm warning has been issued for western parts of Northern Ireland between 12pm and 7pm, while a third storm warning has been issued for western Scotland between 2pm on Sunday and 3am on Monday.

The weather across the UK is expected to be generally unsettled from Tuesday, with more rain and downpours expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said the weather would be defined by low pressure throughout the rest of the week.

She predicted heavy rain to fall eastward from Tuesday morning and throughout the day, particularly around the Midlands.

Otherwise, the weather will be warm and sunny in many parts of the UK, especially Northern Ireland, Wales, the Midlands and most of the south.

But she said the chance of thunderstorms was still relatively low on Tuesday, particularly for the Devon coast and Cornwall.

Criswick has forecast temperatures for Tuesday and although they may not reach the same temperatures as last weekend, they should stay in the 10s to 20s.

Mainly sunny weather will continue on Wednesday, but there will be a relatively small risk of showers in the southeast.

However, in coastal areas such as Aberdeenshire, Yorkshire and the North East, weather may generally be wetter due to low cloud cover.

Criswick thinks Thursday will be about the same for most areas. Coastal areas will have less clouds and temperatures will still remain in the low teens to low 20s.

She advised checking your property and travel routes if you are in one of the areas set to be affected by the showers. You may want to check on your neighbors if you know they are vulnerable.

The Met Office provides advice on its website.

If the Met Office forecast is correct, the weather will be a little drier on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/danger-to-life-met-office-warning-uk-thunderstorms-replace-sunshine-3052207 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos