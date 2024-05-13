Strained US-Israel Relations Pose 'Strategic Threat,' Former IDF Intelligence Chief Warns





All eyes are on Rafah, the southern Gaza city where Israel is expected to launch a ground incursion, but Brigadier General Omer Tischler, deputy commander of the Israeli air force, said Israel faces to a 360 degree war with Iran.

A month ago, on April 13, Iran targeted Israel in retaliation for the assassination of a top Iranian general, attacking despite President Biden's warning not to do so. Now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be the one ignoring Mr. Biden, saying Thursday that Israel would stand alone if necessary after the president said the United States would not provide Israel with weapons for an offensive in Rafah.

Tamir Hayman, former head of Israeli military intelligence and current director of the Institute for National Security Studies, has expressed concern about Israel's future with the United States, despite extensive military collaboration between the two countries.

“We have the challenge of maintaining the shared values ​​that underpin the special bond and relationship with the United States,” Hayman said. “We are moving away from each other and that is a strategic threat that we have to face.”

Netanyahu tested this special relationship on Thursday with a public message to President Biden: that the Rafah incursion would happen with or without American weapons.

“If we have to be alone, we will be alone,” Netanyahu said. “If necessary, we will fight with our nails. But we have much more than nails.”

There was a week of intense diplomacy, with CIA Director William Burns trying to bring to life the ceasefire agreement for the hostages. The war began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. More than 100 hostages remain in captivity.

Israeli bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to the United Nations, citing figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. Around 1.3 million Palestinians fled to Rafah in southern Gaza and found refuge there amid Israeli bombardments.

Today, Israel is threatening to invade Rafah. While the United States has historically provided military aid to Israel, it suspended sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel ahead of a possible Rafah attack. Tischler declined to speak about this specific report.

“What I will talk about is our strong relationship with the United States,” he said. “I know that we will continue to work together with our partners, with our friends, with the United States.”

In the United States, public opinion has turned toward Israel because of the devastation in Gaza. Israel has apparently lost the public opinion war, 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl told Tischler.

“Maybe you’re right,” Tischler said. “What we're doing, what we're trying to do – and just to remind ourselves where this all happened… when it all started: it started with a brutal, brutal Hamas attack.”

Israel's fronts in the north: confronting Iran-backed Hezbeollah

While Israel sides with Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza to the southwest, another Iran-backed group, Hezbollah, has stepped up attacks from the north. The group sends drones and rockets towards northern Israel from Lebanon.

The fighting is not as intense as that in Gaza, but it is serious enough that Israel has evacuated more than 60,000 people, emptying the entire northern part of the country. On the other side, 90,000 Lebanese were forced to flee.

A handful of residents remained in northern Israel, notably in the abandoned and partly destroyed town of Metula. A Hezbollah video shows near-daily missile attacks hitting the small town. Liat Cohen-Raviv is one of the few people left behind. She spends her days underground in a bunker complex.

It takes only eight to twenty seconds for a missile fired from Lebanon to reach Metula. Cohen-Raviv showed 60 Minutes the war room where they monitor incoming fire from the hills of Lebanon. Alerts were raised when a suicide drone reached the area.

Outside the bunker, two Israeli soldiers were injured as the army tried to respond to the drone. Both died later.

Iranian attack on Israel on April 13

Some 170 suicide drones, like Metulah's, were used in the Iranian attack on Israel on April 13. The Middle East sky lit up that night when Israeli pilots intercepted Iranian salvos. Iran has also launched more than 30 cruise missiles, which fly low and fast, like jet planes.

Israel's advanced Arrow system struck hypersonic ballistic missiles in the outer atmosphere. Of the 120 shots launched by Iran, only a handful actually hit.

“Iran attacked us with all its capabilities and failed,” Tischler said.

The United States and Israel view the April 13 battle as a victory, as does Iran.

“In their eyes, this is a strategic victory,” said Hayman, a former Israeli army intelligence chief. “They stood up to and defied a direct threat from the most powerful nation in the world.”

A surprising coalition of neighboring Arab countries helped Israel defend against the Iranian attack, but Israel has largely refrained from naming these partners.

“I will say what happened that night was historic,” Tischler said. “But we didn't do it alone. We did it with our partners.”

Stahl asked Tischler if he was referring to Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

“We travel with the United States, with the British, with the French, and I won't talk about that, I don't think it would be wise to talk about other countries,” he said.

No one was killed that night, but a young girl was injured by falling debris. Several ballistic missiles evaded coalition defenses. Four hit the Nevatim air base, where Israeli F-35s are based. None of the F-35s were damaged, base commander Yotam Sigler said.

Iran proved that night that it could send a ballistic missile from Iran and hit Israel, something Iran has never done before.

“What is clear now is that Iran is posing [a] “A threat to the region,” Tischler said. “And we must act together against Iran.”

