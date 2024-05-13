



The Foreign Secretary said Rishi Sunak was “absolutely right” to delay calling an election because it gave voters time to see “whether the plan is working”.

In an interview with Trevor Phillips on Sunday morning, Sir Cameron said the Prime Minister was “a good man who is doing a great job in difficult times” after bruising results in local elections.

Asked what advice he would give Chancellor Sunak to close his 20-point gap in the polls with Labor, the former Conservative leader said he would tell him to “stick to the plan”. He pointed out that inflation could be lowered and the economy could be pulled out of recession. .

“The longer we have between now and the election, the more we will see that the plan is working,” he added.

The next election must be held by January 28, 2025.

Mr Sunak previously said he planned to hold it later this year, but that did not stop speculation it could be held earlier, perhaps in the summer.

Sir Cameron stressed that he was “not in charge of election timing”.

But he added that Mr Sunak “thinks that's absolutely right because we can see in the second half of this year that the economic plan is working.”

He claimed Labor is “eager for an election now because the longer it takes between now and the election, the more we will see that the plan is working.”

He also insisted Mr Sunak was “absolutely” the right person to lead the party. That's because he ruled out the possibility of returning to Downing Street to help reverse the Conservative Party's electoral fortunes.

When asked if there was a chance he would take up the top job again, the former prime minister responded: “No, I am now the Foreign Secretary. I am a Senator. I am not an MP. I am part of Rishi’s team.

“That’s what I care about. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

If Labor wins the next election, it will end 14 years of Conservative governments led by five prime ministers, including Lord Cameron, who resigned after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Last week, Mr Sunak acknowledged he might not win when the people go to the polls, but suggested Britain was heading towards a hung parliament. He later insisted that the election results were “not a foregone conclusion.”

Most opinion polls predict Labor is heading for a landslide victory like the one secured by Tony Blair in 1997.

In the local elections, Labor won 1,158 seats, up from 232 in the 107 British parliaments that voted on May 2.

The Liberal Democrats won 552 seats, an increase of about 100, while the Conservatives took third place, with 515 seats, a decrease of about 500.

