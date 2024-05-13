Protests diminish but university graduations marked by provocative acts





A small contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld during his commencement speech Sunday in North Carolina, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting free Palestine at the amid a mixture of boos and cheers.

Some waved the red, green, black and white Palestinian flag. Seinfeld, whose namesake sitcom was one of the most popular in American television history, was there to receive an honorary doctorate from the university.

The comic-turned-actor, who stars in the new Netflix film Unfrosted, has publicly supported Israel since it invaded Gaza to dismantle Hamas after the organization attacked the country and killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel. Israel on October 7. has killed nearly 35,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Sunday's small student protest at Dukes' graduation in Durham, North Carolina, was emblematic of events on U.S. campuses Sunday, following weeks of student protests that resulted in nearly 2,900 arrests in 57 colleges and universities.

Students on American campuses responded this spring by setting up encampments and calling on their schools to cut ties with Israel and the companies that support it. Students and others on campus who law enforcement identified as outside agitators took part in protests from Columbia University in New York to UCLA.

Police escorted the graduates' families past a few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters who attempted to block access to Pomona College of Southern California's commencement party Sunday evening. After protesters set up camp last week on the campus ceremony stage, the small liberal arts school moved the event 30 miles from Claremont to the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets were required to attend the event, which the school said would include additional security measures.

In April, police in riot gear arrested 19 protesters who occupied the president's office at the college with about 1,700 undergraduates.

Protester Anwar Mohmed, a 21-year-old Pomona High School student, said the school has repeatedly ignored calls to consider withdrawing its endowment funds from companies linked to Israel in the Gaza war.

We have been repeatedly ignored by the institution, Mohmed said in front of the shrine on Sunday. So today we have to say that it’s not business as usual.

At the University of California, Berkeley, on Saturday, a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators waved flags and chanted slogans during the opening ceremony and were escorted to the back of the stadium, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. There were no major counter-protests, but some participants expressed frustration.

“I feel like they are ruining the lives of those of us who paid for our tickets and came to show our pride for our graduates,” said Annie Ramos, whose daughter is a student. There is a time and a place, and this is not it.

This weekend's opening events remained largely peaceful.

At Emerson College in Boston, some students took off their graduation gowns and left them on stage. Others emblazoned Free Palestine on their mortar boards. One woman, looking at a camera broadcasting a live feed to the audience, opened her dress to show a kaffiyeh, the black and white checkered headscarf commonly worn by Palestinians, and showed a watermelon painted on her hand. Both are symbols of solidarity with those living in the occupied territories.

Others posted messages for a camera on stage, but the livestream quickly switched to a different view, preventing them from being seen for long. The chants during some speeches were difficult to decipher.

The protests at Columbia University, where student uprisings inspired others on campuses across the country, led the school to cancel its main graduation ceremony in favor of smaller gatherings.

The University of Southern California told its valedictorian, who publicly supported the Palestinians, that she could not deliver her speech at the graduation ceremony due to security concerns. He then canceled his main graduation ceremony.

At DePaul University in Chicago, graduation is more than a month away. But as the school year ends, school leaders say they are at an impasse with the school's pro-Palestinian protesters, leaving the future of their encampment on the Chicago campus uncertain.

The student-led DePaul Divestment Coalition, which calls on the university to divest from Israel-linked economic interests, set up the encampment nearly two weeks ago. The group accused university officials of withdrawing from negotiations and trying to force students to sign an agreement, according to a student statement Saturday evening.

Associated Press journalists Ryan Sun in Los Angeles, Sophia Tareen in Chicago and Kimberlee Kreusi in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Associated Press education coverage receives financial support from several private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

