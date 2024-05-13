Increase in knife attacks in UK leads to crackdown and increases public anxiety





LONDON (AP) A familiar fear first struck Kanda Pooja through social media. There has been a knife attack in London. And Kanda, who was alone in her home at the time, saw details that she feared and knew all too well.

A man with a knife killed a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school. Two years ago, her 16-year-old son Ronan was stabbed to death by two of his schoolmates as he walked into the neighborhood to borrow a PlayStation controller.

Kanda, who lives near Birmingham, said Daniel Anjorin was killed and four others injured in the attack in London's Hainault area on April 30. It breaks my heart to see this happen over and over again.

In parts of the world where gun ownership is banned or strictly regulated, including the UK and most of Europe, knives and other types of blades are often weapons used in crimes. Because they are cheap and readily available, many products end up in the hands of children.

The number of fatal stabbing incidents in England and Wales has largely remained steady over the past decade, but headline-grabbing attacks and an overall rise in knife crime have heightened anxiety and led to calls for the government to do more .

Knife-related crime, in which people are caught using a knife to commit a crime or illegally carrying a knife, rose by 7% in England and Wales last year, the government said last month. It was pointed out that some regions were not included. In London, such crimes jumped by 20%. The other two UK countries, Scotland and Northern Ireland, keep their own statistics.

With knives so readily available, there are so many things you can do with them. According to the Office for National Statistics, of the 244 fatal stabbings in England and Wales in the 12 months to March 2023, the most recent figures available, 101 were committed with kitchen knives – far more than with any other type of knife.

But the issue has been brought to the forefront by a rise in knife crime and a steady stream of shocking attacks, including the murders of Ronan Kanda, Daniel Anjorin and three others in Nottingham last year.

It seems like this is reported in the media every day, Sanjoy O'Malley-Kumar, whose 19-year-old daughter Grace O'Malley-Kumar was one of the Nottingham victims, told Good Morning Britain following the recent attacks in London.

British actor Idris Elba calls on the government to take immediate action as he stands in Parliament Square wearing clothes symbolizing the loss of life caused by heinous crime in the UK, in London, January 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augustine, File)

In last week's local elections, candidates debated policies such as stop and search.

Actor Idris Elba also participated.

“If you pick up your phone right now and type in knife, you’ll be flooded with ads,” the London-born star of The Wire and Luther said at the January protest.

In the UK the use of firearms is severely restricted and there is little discussion about it. This is partly because the possession of handguns was banned following the 1996 massacre of 16 school children in Dunblane, Scotland. Firearms used for hunting are strictly regulated.

Restricting knives is trickier, but the government is trying. It is already illegal to sell knives to people under 18 or to possess knives in public places without a legitimate reason, such as for work or religious purposes.

And under the 2016 ban, certain types of blades, including switchblades and so-called zombie knives that come in different sizes, have cutting and serrated edges, and contain text or images suggesting they should be used to commit violence, are already illegal. no see. them.

A new law banning the sale of machetes and closing loopholes that companies have used to circumvent the zombie knife ban is set to take effect in September. However, it remains to be seen whether the new laws will have much of an effect, with machetes accounting for just 14 of the 244 stabbing deaths in the 12 months to March 2023, while zombie-style knives accounted for seven.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds up a knife during a visit to Harlow Police Station during a media visit in Harlow, Essex, England, Friday, February 16, 2024. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Knives are harder to regulate than guns, and even if banned, they already exist in large numbers, said Tony Travers, a professor of government at the London School of Economics.

History and statistics point to a persistent problem in a country where memories of the 2017 car and knife attacks in London that killed eight people and injured nearly 50 are still fresh. Three extremists inspired by the Islamic State group pounced on pedestrians on London Bridge. He then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

According to the National Statistical Office, in the 12 months ending March 2016, the number of murders committed using sharp tools such as knives, machetes, and knives exceeded 210. Two years later it reached a record high of 282 and has remained largely stable since then, with a slight decline during the pandemic lockdown.

According to US government statistics, firearms are used in approximately 80% of murders in the US, while most murders in London involve blades. But brazen, random attacks like the one that occurred in east London this month are not common.

Sporadic acts of violence resemble shark attacks. Iain Overton, executive director of London-based charity Action on Armed Violence, said it was actually very rare, but was receiving a lot of attention. I don't think random public killings are particularly common in the UK.

The frequency of slashing attacks has heightened feelings of fear and distrust in the cities where they occur the most.

The Bristol Post published a timeline in March of more than a dozen stabbing incidents in the coastal city since the start of the year. This included reports that three teenagers were stabbed to death in 18 days and that one teenager was stabbed to death in February.

Police patrol outside Forbury Gardens a day after multiple stabbing attacks occurred in the gardens in Reading, England, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

In this Monday, December 2, 2019 file photo, a memorial has been erected at the south end of London Bridge three days after a man stabbed two people to death and wounded a third before being shot dead by police in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Meanwhile, a teenage girl in Wales was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a student and two teachers at a secondary school on April 24, police said. That was just six days before Daniel Anjorin was murdered.

In Ronan Kanda's murder case, one of his attackers, Prabjeet Veadhesa, then 16, bought a sword online and picked it up at a post office. He brought his mother's identification card with him to get through post office security, but no one asked to see it, according to trial testimony. Adding to the tragedy, Ronan died in a case of mistaken identity, police said.

While the details of the stabbing attacks are different, Pooja Kanda said she sees similarities primarily in the emotional aspects of what happens next. The panic, the shattered family, the anger that something like that could happen again to a child or anyone else.

She petitioned the government to ban the sale of swords, with exceptions, and submitted 10,000 signatures, but it was rejected.

The Home Office said in a statement that crimes involving straight knives were rare and had not been raised by police as a particular concern, so officials instead focused on zombie-style knives and machetes in the law, which comes into effect in September. The Home Office said curved swords were banned in 2008.

Kanda, a working single mother, said it was wrong to blame all knife attacks on poverty. Rather, there are many reasons why it happens.

The law is too weak. People aren't afraid of going to jail, she said. There is a huge ego and a culture surrounding it. To show how big of a person you are. Kids have the wrong idea that this is cool.

