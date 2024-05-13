ROBBIE CAPITO is the 2024 British Open pool champion.





Robbie Capito won the BetVictor 2024 UK Open Pool Championship after beating Mieszko Fortunski 13-10 in the final at the Telford International Center, which was broadcast live on broadcasters around the world including DAZN, Viaplay and Sky Sports in the UK.

ResultRobi Capito 13 –10Mieszko Fortunski

Capito captured an early advantage, showing off his skills by easily taking the first rack after winning from a delay. But Fortunski quickly countered and capitalized on Capito's missed shot for a one-ball on the next rack to start a three-rack winning streak.

Undaunted, Capito made an impressive comeback as he stormed seven racks to get two balls into racks five and seven following a mistake by Fortunski. The tension rose in Rack 11 as each player traded blows and Capito showed off his strategic prowess. A perfect safety shot left Fortunski with a serious scratch.

As the match progressed, both players had moments of uncertainty. Capito's nerves led to a foul at rack 12 and Fortunski committed a second scratch, missing a chance to take the lead and allowing Capito to maintain the lead at 8-5. In see-saw battles, Capito has never felt comfortable. Especially when Fortunski capitalized on a missed five-ball shot from Capito to close the gap on the rack 15.

As the game neared its end, the pressure intensified at the rack 21 when Capito's second missed shot opened up an opportunity for Fortunski to narrow the score to 11-10. But just as the possibility of a level playing field appeared between the two cueists, Fortunski's failure to connect on a seven-ball gave Capito the opportunity he needed to clear the table and reach the hill.

With a fitting end to the heated battle, Capito regained his initial composure and calmly cleared the table in the final rack to claim the UK Open Pool Championship title with a score of 13-10. Today, Robbie Capito is transitioning from a rising star to a true champion of the professional pool world.

Newly crowned UK Open Pool Champion Robbie Capitio said: I worked so hard for his moment. I made it clear earlier this week that I wasn't here just to participate, I was here to win my first Matchroom Major. And today, I achieved just that.

NEXT WORLD NINEBALL TOUR EVENTRally in Shenandoah Valley will be held May 17-19 at On Cue Sports Bar & Grill in Front Royal, Virginia, with a capacity of 64 players and $29,200 in prize money.

Daum Matchroom Event Daum Signature Matchroom Multi-Table Open Event will be the highlight of the World Nine-Ball Tour. The 2024 World Billiards Championship will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The prestigious tournament will be held at the Green Halls in Jeddah from June 3 to 8 and will feature a record prize pool of $1,000,000.

Click here for more information.

