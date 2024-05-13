Blinken issues some of harshest US public criticism yet of Israel's conduct in Gaza





REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday issued some of the Biden administration's harshest public criticism yet of Israeli conduct of the war in Gaza, saying Israeli tactics have led to horrific loss of life among innocent civilians, but failed to neutralize the Hamas leadership. and fighters and could lead to a lasting insurgency.

In two television interviews, Blinken stressed that the United States believed that Israeli forces should leave Gaza, but that it was also waiting to see credible plans from Israel for the security and governance of the territory after the war.

Hamas has re-emerged in parts of Gaza, Blinken said, and this massive action by Israeli forces in the southern city of Rafah risks leaving the United States' closest ally in the Middle East bear the brunt of a lasting insurrection.

He said the United States has been working with Arab countries and others for weeks to develop credible plans for security, governance and reconstruction in Gaza, but we have not seen this coming from Israel. …We need to see that too.

Blinken also said that as Israel pushes deeper into Rafah in the south, where Israel says Hamas has four battalions and more than a million civilians have massed, a military operation could have some initial success,” but would risk causing terrible harm to the population without solving a problem. problem that we both want to resolve, namely ensuring that Hamas can no longer govern Gaza.

Israel's conduct of the war, he said, has put the country on the trajectory of, potentially, inheriting an insurgency with many armed Hamas remaining or, if it leaves, of a void filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably filled by Hamas. We talked to them about a much better way to achieve a lasting result, lasting security.

Blinken also echoed for the first time publicly by a US official the findings of a new Biden administration report to Congress on Friday, which found that Israel's use of US-supplied weapons in Gaza likely violated the international humanitarian law. The report also said wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining this with certainty in specific airstrikes.

Regarding the use of weapons, concerns about incidents where, given the totality of the harm caused to children, women and men, it was reasonable to assess that in some cases Israel acted in a way that does not comply with international standards. humanitarian law, Blinken said. He spoke of the horrific loss of life of innocent civilians.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in a call Sunday with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, raised concerns about a ground military operation in Rafah and discussed alternative action plans that would ensure the defeat of Hamas throughout Gaza, according to a white report. Summary of the conversation at home. Hanegbi confirmed that Israel was taking US concerns into account, the White House said.

The war began on October 7 after an attack on Israel by Hamas that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Around 250 people were taken hostage. The Israeli offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

U.S. and U.N. officials say Israeli restrictions on food shipments since October 7 have caused a full-blown famine in northern Gaza.

There are growing tensions between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the way the war was fought, as well as domestic tensions over U.S. support for Israel, with protests on U.S. college campuses and many Republican lawmakers saying that Biden must give Israel everything it needs. . This issue could play a major role in the outcome of November's presidential election.

Biden said last week in an interview with CNN that his administration would not provide weapons that Israel could use for an all-out attack on Rafah.

Blinken has appeared on CBS's Face the Nation and NBC's Meet the Press.

