



Rishi Sunak will deliver a speech on Monday setting out “bold ideas to transform society” as he seeks to regain momentum after one of his own MPs defected to Labor and lost a local election.

In what Downing Street calls a “high-profile speech” in central London, the Prime Minister will outline the “grave choices facing the British public” ahead of a general election later this year.

Prime Minister Sunak has suggested he will go to the polls in the autumn, while Foreign Secretary Cameron told Sky News on Sunday that voters needed time to “see if our plans are working”.

To revive his faltering premiership, the Tory leader would say: “I have bold ideas that could change our society for the better and restore people’s trust and pride in our country.

“I feel a deep sense of urgency, because there will be more change in the next five years than in the last 30.

“I am confident that the next few years will be both the most dangerous and the most transformative in our country’s history.”

It is unclear what specific plan the Prime Minister will propose.

A trace of the speech released by Downing Street shows he will discuss protecting national security from threats such as war and increased global migration.

Image: Migrants trying to cross the Channel to Britain

Mr Sunak will also set out his intention to safely capitalize on the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence.

He continued, “Our country is at a crossroads.

“Over the next few years, almost every aspect of our lives will change, from democracy to the economy, society, and the most difficult questions of war and peace.

“How we act in the face of these changes to not only keep people safe but also realize opportunities will determine whether the UK succeeds in the years ahead.

“And this is the choice the country faces.”

The speech comes after a difficult week for Mr Sunak, who faces his second Labor defection after Dover MP Natalie Elphicke crossed the floor to join the opposition just before PMQs on Wednesday.

Image: Rishi Sunak and Natalie Elphicke in June 2023

Ms Elpike, who is considered to be on the right wing of the Tories, criticized “broken promises from Rishi Sunak's tired and chaotic government” and said the key determinants of the transition were “the safety and security of housing and our borders”.

The shock move makes her the second person to join Labor in 11 days after former minister Dan Poulter defected to the opposition party, condemning 'chaos' in the NHS.

Mr Sunak was also under pressure after the Conservatives suffered a major blow in local elections, including losing nearly 500 parliamentary seats and bruising results in the Backpool South by-election and West Midlands mayoral elections.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Mr Sunak faced calls to tackle further right and further

There is little time left to gain ground against Labor ahead of the election, which must be held by January 25th at the latest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunak-to-set-out-bold-ideas-in-major-speech-13134701

