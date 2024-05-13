How Zionism became an insult to the American left | Demonstration





For decades, Joe Biden has proudly declared that he is a Zionist, and he has repeated this claim since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. But for the student protests against the war that are shaking the United States, the words Zionist and Zionism have become pejorative slogans and emblematic of the violent policies of the state which is waging the war against Gaza.

On social media and in the streets, critics no longer call supporters of the State of Israel pro-Israeli: they call them Zionists. Some university camps posted signs saying: Zionists are not allowed.

Student protesters say their criticism of Zionism is rooted in the state of Israel and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. Pro-Israel activists responded by defending the term. If the last six months on campus have taught us anything, it is that a large and vocal population of the Colombian community does not understand the meaning of Zionism, a group of more than 500 University students recently wrote of Columbia. We are proud to be Zionists.

In the emotions stirred by the war, the late 19th century ideology that underpinned the State of Israel receives as much attention as the state itself. But this does not have a meaning that everyone agrees on.

The Israeli flag flies over a protest encampment in support of the Palestinians at Columbia University, April 29, 2024. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Viennese journalist Theodor Herzl launched the first Zionist congress in 1897. His plan for a new homeland for self-governing Jews arose in reaction to rampant, violent anti-Semitism in Europe and was shaped by the political ideas of the time . He advocated for a Jewish state in Palestine, which he called an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism. Israel would be founded in 1948, several decades after his death.

Today, a generation of students is emphasizing what they see as the colonial nature of Herzl's vision.

The shift in views on Zionism has been particularly confusing for many American Jews. Although 58% of American Jews describe themselves as Zionist, according to a 2022 survey by Carleton University political scientist Mira Sucharov, the term means very different things to different people. A majority view Zionism as meaning a connection to Israel (around 70%), and almost as many view it as a belief in Israel as a Jewish and democratic state (72%), while a small minority describe it as favoring Jewish rights to the detriment of Jewish rights. rights of non-Jews in Israel (10%). A recent survey of Americans shows that many are unfamiliar with the term.

But for Palestinians, the idea that there is a version of Zionism under which they can live with dignity is contradicted by history, because Zionism underpins the policies that led to their mass displacement from what is became Israel in 1948 and has continued to displace them ever since. When people think of Zionism today, they look at Gaza, said Saree Makdisi, a professor of English and comparative literature at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). This is what it means: You want to have an ethnically exclusive state, he said. It's ugly.

Perhaps for the first time, a Palestinian perspective on Zionism is taking center stage in mainstream discourse. More and more young people, including young Jews, are listening to their Palestinian friends and classmates say: This is what Zionism means to us, said Simone Zimmerman, media director of the Diaspora Alliance, an international organization focused on the fight against anti-Semitism and its consequences. militarization. This explains how terms like ethno-state, Jewish supremacy and settler colonialism became central to the protests.

Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, stands under a portrait of Theodor Herzl, with members of the Jewish National Council in Tel Aviv, May 14, 1948. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

After the Holocaust, Zionism became a core tenet of American Jewish organizations. Ties between American Jewry and Israel deepened, especially after the wars of 1967 and 1973. At that time, American Jews viewed Israel as a bastion of liberal values, and the American Jewish community made immense philanthropic efforts to support Israel. Most Jewish educational programs, synagogues, and community groups taught Zionism as fundamentally inseparable from Judaism.

I am a Zionist, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens recently wrote, because I view Israel as an insurance policy for every Jewish family, including my own, that has endured persecution and exile in the past and understands that we may not be safe in this country forever. our host countries.

But there have always been Jewish communities that rejected Zionism, from secular communists to Orthodox Jewish movements. Today, anti-Zionist Jewish students are more visible and have played an outsized role in protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

The student tent city at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, for example, hosts classes on the history of Zionism, highlighting stories that many Jewish students participating in the encampment did not have their own Jewish education. formal.

They echo grassroots organizations that have adopted the moniker anti-Zionism to, as they say, reclaim Judaism from its association with Israel. Jewish Voice for Peace was a force behind protests that delayed Biden's State of the Union address in March and interrupted his recent appearances in Manhattan. Jay Saper, a JVP organizer, emphasized that the movement is also building an anti-Zionist Jewish community, a Jewish community beyond Zionism.

These views still represent a relatively small proportion of American public opinion, but the protesters have forced a new debate about American Jews' relationship with Israel.

Israel's enduring occupation of the West Bank and Gaza has also shifted the discourse to the left, which increasingly views Zionism itself as essential to understanding the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the war on Gaza as a logical conclusion of Zionism.

The partition of the territory into two states, Israel and Palestine, was once a consensus, seen as a way to preserve a Jewish state that would not rule over the Palestinians indefinitely. But two decades of land-for-peace talks between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization collapsed under the Obama administration and have never resumed.

Bill Clinton stands between PLO leader Yasser Arafat (right) and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahk Rabin as they shake hands for the first time, in Washington DC, September 13, 1993. Photograph: J David Ake/AFP/Getty Images

The failure of the peace process to produce an independent Palestinian state, alongside the perpetual expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, has become proof to many observers that subsequent Israeli governments never took these negotiations seriously. .

Israelis and Palestinians, especially those under 35, are less likely to support two states. According to a 2023 poll, a majority of Middle Eastern scholars do not think a Palestinian state is possible.

The failure of the process toward Palestinian statehood has also come as Palestinian, Israeli and international human rights groups have documented what they see as increasingly repressive apartheid policies in the territories. occupied, which call into question the very notion that Israel is a democracy.

Although only a small portion of American Jews view Zionism as privileging Jewish rights over the rights of non-Jews in Israel, Palestinians, including Israeli citizens, experience a very different reality. This placed American liberal Zionists in a precarious position. Under increasingly far-right Israeli governments, long-simmering tensions between a Jewish state and a democratic state have reached a boiling point. The painful truth is that the project liberal Zionists like me have been dedicated to for decades, a state for Palestinians separate from a state for Jews, has failed, Peter Beinart wrote in 2020. It is time for liberal Zionists to abandon the goal of separation of Jews and Palestinians. and adhere to the goal of Jewish-Palestinian equality.

Palestinian men queue at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Qalandia to enter Jerusalem, September 5, 2010. Photograph: Abbas Momani/AFP/Getty Images

Beinart now describes himself as a cultural Zionist, building on debates in the 1940s that held out the possibility of a binational state that also supported the growth of Jewish and Hebrew culture in Mandatory Palestine. But a version of Zionism in practice that does not favor Jewish interests has not yet materialized, and it is unclear what it would look like.

Can Israel be separated from Zionism? In principle, no one has any objection to the Jewish people having a state, said Makdisi of UCLA. The problem is where do they choose to have this state? And in what circumstances, and to whom should we pay the price?

The Jewish people have no rights that trump the rights of the Palestinian people, he continued.

The rhetoric common on the left today is perhaps also part of a more maximalist turn toward Palestinian liberation. The language of resistance has featured prominently in anti-war protests, in contrast to the earlier emphasis on the coexistence of Israeli Jews and Palestinians.

Many protesters believe that a binational state offering equal rights to Palestinians is the only way forward. People have come to the conclusion that reform hasn't worked and that radical action is the solution to bring about change toward a just and peaceful world, said Allie Ryave, a Harvard Law School student who demonstrated in the university camp.

Many American Jews feel attacked by the current focus on Zionism. They can identify with a range of paradigms: secular Zionism, religious Zionism, Labor Zionism, liberal Zionism or other forms of Jewish nationalism now reduced to a single paltry word.

But Palestinian scholars say the Zionism that the protest movement has placed at the center is just the overt ideology of the state of Israel, which asserts Jewish dominance over the land. Zionism as it is practiced is not an abstraction, Makdisi said. This happened in the land of Palestine. This happened at the expense of the Palestinian people.

At the Harvard University protest camp in Cambridge, Massachusetts, sophomore Violet Barron said she deferred to her Palestinian classmates and peers in thinking about these complex issues. It took looking at the scale of the devastation in Gaza to understand what an unwavering belief in Zionism can justify, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/12/how-zionist-became-a-slur-on-the-us-left The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

