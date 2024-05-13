



Britain is facing some of the most dangerous years in its history, Rishi Sunak said in a speech Monday aimed at framing the general election as a generational fight for the country's long-term future.

In a speech in central London, the Prime Minister will set out what is at stake in the next election, warning that Britain faces threats from international conflict, migration and technology.

The aide's speech, which Sunak has been wanting to make for some time, is an attempt to shift political focus from the turmoil that has engulfed the Conservatives over the past few years and helped give Labor a 20-point lead in the opinion polls.

He is expected to say: I have bold ideas that can change our society for the better and restore our people's trust and pride in our country. I feel a deep sense of urgency. Because more change will occur in the next five years than in the past 30 years.

I am confident that the next few years will be the most dangerous and most transformative time in our country's history.

Sunak has had a difficult two weeks as chancellor, seeing his party suffer heavy defeats in local and mayoral elections and watching one of his successors, Natalie Elphicke, defect to Labour. I endured it.

But Tory strategists believe he has gone from strength to strength since this period.

A long-threatened attempt by Tory lawmakers to oust the prime minister after local elections this month has failed, meaning he is all but guaranteed to remain party leader until the national polls.

Senior Conservatives also believe Elphicke's defection could ultimately backfire on Labor, given the controversy over her attempts to influence the judge overseeing the 2020 trial of her then-husband Charlie Elphicke on sexual assault charges.

Sunak's aides believe he can pull off an unexpected victory in the general election, partly by driving a sustained economic recovery and partly by turning it into a personal contest between himself and Labor leader Keir Starmer.

Sunak is overwhelmingly unpopular with voters, with a net approval rating of -59, according to Ipsos Mori. This is worse than any Prime Minister on record. But Starmer is also unpopular, with a net approval rating of -31, and the Conservatives are hoping to capitalize on voters' doubts about him.

In his speech, Sunak will focus on three threats facing the world generally: war, migration and the rapid development of technologies such as artificial intelligence.

He will insist that, unlike Labour, he and his party have a plan for each.

He will highlight the party's pledge to spend 2.5% of economic output on defense by the end of the decade. Labor rejected this, saying instead it would meet its target as resources allowed.

Sunak will talk about his policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. Labor has pledged to scrap the plans and use the money to crack down on smuggling gangs.

He will also touch on how he has led international attempts to regulate AI, including holding the first international summit at Bletchley Park last year.

The Prime Minister will say: Our country stands at a crossroads.

Over the next few years, almost every aspect of our lives will change, from democracy to the most difficult questions of economics, society, and war and peace.

How we act in the face of these changes to not only keep people safe but also realize opportunities will determine whether the UK succeeds in the years ahead.

Sunak's aides said he would not set out immediately for an election, but would instead stick to the policy of holding it later this year.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Sunday urged the prime minister to hold out until the end of the year. In fact, the longer we have between now and the election, the more we will see that the plan is working, he said.

