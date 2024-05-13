Israel advances deeper into Rafah as US calls for protection of civilians





Israeli forces advanced deeper into the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Sunday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed displeasure with the Israeli operation and stressed the need to protect civilians.

The U.S. State Department said Sunday evening that Blinken reaffirmed U.S. opposition to a major ground military operation in Rafah during a telephone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The statement said Blinken also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the common goal of defeating Hamas, while urging Gallant to help resolve distribution issues inside Gaza as Israel pursues Hamas targets.

Around 300,000 of the 1.3 million Palestinians who fled to southern Gaza a few months ago on orders from the Israeli military to escape attacks on Hamas militants in northern Gaza have now been ordered to move again, this time northwest of Rafah, to an area along Gaza's Mediterranean Sea coastline.

Smoke rises following the Israeli bombardment in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said Sunday that ongoing fighting and evacuation orders had led to the mass displacement of an already deeply traumatized population.

Turk questioned where people should go in Gaza, saying there is no safe place.

I have repeatedly expressed concern about the catastrophic impact of a possible large-scale offensive against Rafah, including the possibility of further criminal atrocities, Turk said. I do not see how the latest evacuation orders, let alone a full assault, in an area where the presence of civilians is extremely dense, can be reconciled with the binding requirements of international humanitarian law and with the two sets of interim measures binding orders ordered by the International Court of Justice.

A boy watches Palestinians prepare to flee Rafah after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the southern Gaza city, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, May 12, 2024 .

Earlier Sunday, Blinken told NBC's Meet the Press that there was no specific Israeli plan to protect the Palestinians or provide them with sufficient humanitarian aid.

There is something else that is important, Blinken said. We have also not seen a plan for what will happen the day after this war in Gaza ends. Because right now, the trajectory that Israel is on is that even if it goes into action and takes heavy action in Rafah, there will still be thousands of armed Hamas members.

The top US diplomat said: “We have seen Hamas return to areas that Israel cleared in the north, even in Khan Younis.

So the current trajectory is that (Israel) entering Rafah, even to deal with the remaining (four) battalions, especially in the absence of a plan for civilians, risks causing terrible harm to civilians and will not not solve the problem, a problem. that we both want to resolve, which is to ensure that Hamas can no longer govern Gaza, Blinken said.

The United States, Israel's main arms supplier, has repeatedly warned Israel against a large-scale ground offensive on Rafah, but the Israel Defense Forces have continued its aerial bombardments and more limited ground attacks.

US President Joe Biden has suspended the shipment of 3,500 227 and 907 kilogram bombs to Israel, fearing they could be used in an attack on Rafah.

Additionally, Biden said last week that he would stop sending further offensive weapons to Israel if it launched a full-scale offensive on Rafah.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of around 100 hostages that Hamas still holds have stalled, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly declared that his country would not end the war until it had rooted out the last Hamas militants in Rafah. .

Israeli military vehicles drive near the border with the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2024.

Blinken warned of the current chaos.

Israel is poised to potentially inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas on the left or it leaves a void, filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably filled by Hamas, he said. declared. We talked to them about a much better way to achieve a lasting outcome, lasting security, both in Gaza itself and much more broadly in the region.

Blinken said: “The quickest way for this to end is for Hamas to abandon the hostages. We will get a ceasefire that we can build on and build something more lasting and lasting. The different teams continue to discuss.

It would also be the best way to ensure that we can actually increase humanitarian aid and better protect civilians in Gaza, he said. Hamas claims to be interested in it. His actions certainly demonstrate the opposite.

On Sunday, the U.S. political divide over U.S. policy on Gaza was evident.

Independent progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, who aligns with Democratic opposition to Israel's conduct of the war, told NBC that Israel should “not receive one more penny in U.S. military aid.” Israel…went to war against the entire Palestinian people, and the results were absolutely catastrophic. »

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham compared the war between Israel and Hamas to World War II, telling NBC: Why did we drop two…nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Ending a war we couldn't afford to lose. …It was the right decision. …Israel, do whatever it takes to survive as a Jewish state.

On the battlefield, in addition to attacks on Rafah, Israel bombed the Jabaliya urban refugee camp and other areas of northern Gaza. The region has suffered widespread devastation and has been largely isolated by Israeli forces for months. United Nations officials say there is “widespread famine.”

Residents said Israeli warplanes and artillery struck the Zeitoun camp and area, east of Gaza City, where troops have been battling militants for more than a week.

The war was sparked by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people and led to the capture of about 250 hostages, according to Israeli officials. Israel's subsequent counter-offensive in Gaza has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, which includes civilians and fighters in its tally but says the majority of the dead are women and men. children.

Portions of this report come from the Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/israel-advances-deeper-on-rafah-us-says-there-s-no-plan-to-protect-civilians-/7608063.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos