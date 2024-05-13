Secure a record number of new bathing locations





Water Resources Secretary Robbie Moore announced today (13 May 2024) that dozens of new wild swimming spots in England have been designated as swimming beaches ahead of summer and will immediately benefit from regular water quality monitoring.

Following a public consultation, 27 new bathing sites will be designated ahead of the 2024 bathing season, which runs from May 15 to September 30. The new venues will take the total number of beaches across the UK to 451, the highest number to date.

Featuring 12 river basins, new swimming beaches can be found right across the country, from Church Cliff Beach in Dorset to Derwent Water in Cumbria, the River Dart in Devon and the River Nidd in North Yorkshire.

The Environment Agency regularly monitors water quality at designated swimming beaches and works with local communities, farmers and water companies to assess whether action is needed to reduce pollution levels and improve water quality at these sites.

The government will also launch a consultation on proposals to reform England's bathing water regulations later this year. The proposed changes will advance work to improve bathing water quality, enhance monitoring and provide more flexibility for bathing water monitoring season dates. For example, proposals include strengthening monitoring outside of the bathing season and preventing automatic de-designation of existing bathing sites.

Defra will also seek public and stakeholder views on expanding the definition of swimmer to include a wider range of water users in addition to swimmers, such as rowers, kayakers and paddleboarders. Further details of this consultation will be published in due course.

The next application round will open in spring 2025.

Water Resources Minister Robbie Moore said:

The value our Bathing Waters bring to local communities is incredibly valuable, providing social, physical and positive health and wellbeing benefits to people across the country, and we are delighted to have approved a further 27 new Bathing Water sites this year.

These popular swimming spots will now be monitored regularly to ensure bathers have up-to-date information on water quality and can take action if minimum standards are not met.

I am committed to seeing the quality of our coastal waters, rivers and lakes further improved for the benefit of the environment and all who use them.

Environment Agency Chairman Alan Lovell said:

The importance of Britain's bathing waters for residents and visitors alike cannot be overstated. That's why the Environment Agency provides rigorous testing to help bathers make an informed decision before swimming in one of our 451 locations.

Overall bathing water quality has improved significantly over the past 10 years, thanks to strong regulation by the Environment Agency and good work done by partners and local groups. Despite stricter standards being introduced in 2015, 96% of sites met the minimum standards last year, up from 76% in 2010.

Improvements require time and investment from the water industry, farmers and communities, but we know that where investment is made, standards can be improved.

Despite classification criteria becoming more stringent in 2015, last year 96% of UK baths met the minimum standards, with 90% classified as good or good. This is an increase from 76% in 2010. The government also updated its guidance last year to make the application process clearer and easier to follow.

Today's announcement follows recent actions taken to improve the water environment, including:

A new $11 million Water Restoration Fund to reinvest fines and fines from water companies into the water environment. Requiring businesses to monitor 100% of storm flooding in the UK, giving a complete picture of when and where sewage spills occur. Eliminate caps on civil penalties for water companies and expand their scope to take quicker action against those polluting our waterways. The largest infrastructure program in water company history – $60 billion over 25 years – is needed to improve aging assets and reduce the number of hundreds of thousands of sewage spills each year. Expand storm flood discharge reduction plans and strengthen protections for coastal and estuarine waters by prioritizing swimming beaches, sites of special scientific interest, and shellfish waters. A targeted plan to better conserve and protect the River Wye, including $35 million in funding. $11.5 million in government support for 180 local projects to enhance tree planting, habitat restoration and flood management through the Water Environment Improvement Fund. Accelerate the process of building key water supply infrastructure, including more reservoirs and water transfer schemes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/record-number-of-new-bathing-sites-get-the-go-ahead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos