Office US spinoff gets an exciting update





The Office US spinoff series has been officially confirmed.

The currently untitled mockumentary, which will be set in the same universe as the hit sitcom, has received a series order from Peacock (via Deadline), and production will begin in July.

Office US co-creator Greg Daniels has teamed up with Michael Koman to create the series, which will star Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars) in a lead role alongside Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus).

Michael Kovac//Getty Images

Related: Dakota Johnson Explains Why Her Role on The Office Was 'The Worst Time of My Life'

Daniels and Koman will also executive produce alongside Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

Peacock's synopsis reads: “The documentary team that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is looking for a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper dying and the editor attempts to bring it back to life with volunteer journalists.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the last episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to grow in popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, president of content. scripted at NBCUniversal Entertainment. A declaration.

“In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the Dunder Mifflin universe introduces a new cast of characters in a new setting ripe for comedic storytelling: an everyday .”

He was taken away //Getty Images

Related: The Office's Rainn Wilson Explains Why He Was 'Pretty Unhappy' on the Hit Show

Last year, Daniels said that if he ever returned to The Office, it would be for a spinoff rather than a reboot.

“I would never want to do the same show again with a different cast, because I think we have the luckiest cast, the best cast ever to do this show. So the idea of ​​a reboot didn't no interest,” he said.

“The idea of ​​maybe something like The Mandalorian is a new series in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the idea of ​​this documentary team making a documentary on a different subject .That, I think, could be intriguing and creative.”

Gift ideas and good deals May 2024

Content production intern, digital spy

After completing her joint degree in Journalism and English Literature at Cardiff University, Iona joined Digital Spy as a Content Production Intern in 2022. In this role, Iona writes on both news and features , specializing in television and films. During her time at Digital Spy, she has interviewed several stars of Love Island, reported on the red carpet of Black Adam and, most recently, interviewed the cast of Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a60767642/the-office-us-spinoff-confirmed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos