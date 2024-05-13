Georgian opposition leaders urge UK to oppose foreign influence bill





The proposal sent tens of thousands of people onto the streets of the small country on the eastern Black Sea coast.

The United States has been aggressively attacking the bill, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan writing last weekend that he was “deeply alarmed by Georgia's democratic backsliding.”

He said lawmakers “must choose between the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people and passing a Kremlin-style foreign agents law that runs counter to democratic values.” We stand with the people of Georgia.

In contrast, the UK expressed its opposition more cautiously.

In a parliamentary response quietly released last week, European Affairs Minister Nusrat Ghani said the British ambassador to Tbilisi had “consistently expressed our concerns about the proposed law” during recent meetings with the prime minister and president.

She said she discussed the issue directly with Georgia's ambassador to London last month.

Her only public comment was in a social media post 10 days ago warning against “excessive use of force by police against peaceful protesters in Tbilisi.” “This is inconsistent with democratic values ​​and puts Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations at risk,” she said. “.

But Georgia opposition lawmakers want Ghani and Foreign Secretary David Cameron to do much more.

Giorgi Vashadze, MP and leader of the Strategy Builder party, said: “Lord Cameron was one of Georgia’s main international supporters when we were invaded in 2008.

“We are grateful for his support which has helped us a lot in lifting the morale of our nation.

“As foreign secretary, I ask him to do the same to highlight the government’s attempts to suppress the opposition during elections.”

Tina Bokuchava, Georgian member of parliament and leader of the United National Movement's parliament, said: “This written response shows that the British government is personally concerned about the situation in Georgia.

“Now we need to make these concerns public so that the ruling party understands that the international community is united against such authoritarian actions.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office and Commonwealth Development Office told the BBC the UK was “gravely concerned” about the Foreign Influence Bill.

“The rhetoric and excessive force used by police against protesters is very concerning,” police said.

“We urge Georgian authorities to show restraint in cracking down on peaceful protests.”

“The UK continues to engage with the Georgian government and civil society groups in Tbilisi, and our ambassador has continuously communicated our concerns about the proposed legislation to the Georgian government, most recently to the Prime Minister on April 22.”

