Bernie Sanders says Israel should not receive 'one more penny' in US military aid, State Department report says





Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Israel should not receive “an additional penny” of U.S. military aid, despite the findings of a recent State Department report.

“Any objective observer knows that Israel has broken international law, it has broken American law and, in my opinion, Israel should not receive an additional penny in American military aid,” Sanders said in an appearance on NBC's “Meet the Press.” “Look, the facts are absolutely clear. Hamas is a terribly disgusting terrorist organization that started this war. Even though what Israel has done over the last seven months is not just going to war against Hamas , he went to war against the entire Palestinian people and the results were absolutely catastrophic.

His remarks came in response to criticism from the US State Department on Friday, which criticized Israel's use of US-supplied weapons in a manner that could be “incompatible” with “mitigating the harm caused to civilians” in the war in Gaza.

Finding “reasonable” evidence that the U.S. ally violated international law protecting civilians in the way it waged its war against Hamas was the strongest statement the Biden administration has made never made on the question. The report, which was sent to Congress on Friday and obtained by Fox News Digital, admits that “Israel faced an extraordinary military challenge: Hamas deliberately integrated itself within and beneath the civilian population to use civilians as human shields.

The report adds that “it is often difficult to determine the facts on the ground in an active war zone of this nature and the presence of legitimate military targets across Gaza.”

STATE DEPARTMENT CRITICIZES ISRAEL'S ATTEMPTS TO MITIGATE CIVIL DAMAGE IN GAZA WAR: REPORT

Senator Bernie Sanders said Israel was becoming a “pariah” nation. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Citing figures from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian government, Sanders said around 35,000 Palestinians are dead, while another 77,000 are injured, two-thirds of them women and children.

“This is not how you fight a war in a civilized society, to the same extent that a war is civilized,” he continued. “We are talking about the destruction of 60% of housing in Gaza. Civilian infrastructure such as water and wastewater is now flowing into the streets. No electricity. You are talking there about a systematic destruction of health system. Every university in Gaza has been bombed and, right now, what is most frightening, according to humanitarian organizations, is that hundreds of thousands of children are at risk of starving.

Sanderds said that “any country that blocks U.S. humanitarian aid is violating the law and should not continue to receive military aid from the United States.”

“Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker noted that 26 House Democrats recently sent a letter to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday expressing that they were “deeply “concerned about the message the administration is sending to Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorists.” by proxy by withholding arms deliveries to Israel, at a critical moment in the negotiations. »

Smoke rises following the Israeli bombardment in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP via Getty Images)

MOTHER OF HAMAS HOSTAGE SAYS WE SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A “NEUTRAL NEGOTIATOR”: “AMERICA WAS A VICTIM TOO”

“Will withholding arms from Israel risk prolonging this war and weakening Israel’s hand against Hamas?” Welker asked Sanders.

“All Republicans, as I understand it, want to give huge amounts of money to Israel. I imagine many Republicans want Israel to enter Rafah despite the incredible humanitarian destruction it will cause. And there is Democrats who also think that way.” Sanders said. “That is not how the American people feel. Poll after poll shows that the American people want an immediate ceasefire. They want massive humanitarian aid. The citizens of our country do not want not be complicit in the starvation of hundreds of thousands of children.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's department sent a report to Congress on Friday regarding “reasonable” evidence found that concludes Israel violated international law protecting civilians in its war against Hamas. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“At the international community level, we are increasingly isolated in our support for Israel, which is becoming a pariah nation,” he added.

“Is there a non-military way to get rid of Hamas? Given the threat they pose? Given their claim that their goal is to destroy the existence of Israel?” Welker pushed back.

“You're right, that's absolutely true. That's their goal. It's difficult,” Sanders said. “I don't want to minimize that, so the goal is to defeat Hamas, but not to destroy or cause the enormous amount of destruction that we see in Gaza now. And I hope that the future of the people Palestinian is that of a new generation or of a Palestinian people.” leaders who strive to enable the people to have their own state. »

Brie Stimson of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

