Could new US sanctions threaten the future of West Bank settlements? | Palestinian territories





The escalation of US sanctions against violent settlers, initially seen as a largely political rebuke to extremists, is now seen by some in Israel as a potential threat to the financial viability of all Israeli settlements and businesses in the occupied West Bank.

The Biden administration's new controls on a handful of men and organizations linked to attacks on Palestinian civilians, first announced in February and then expanded twice in March and April, have generally been handled in Israel and beyond that as a humiliating public censure of a close ally. as a major political change.

But experts across the Israeli political spectrum say that underestimates the ferocity with which the United States is implementing its financial controls and the scope of the new sanctions framework.

They told the Observer that the relatively small list of sanctions targets in West Bank settlements could further prompt financial institutions to refrain from offering services to any person or company based there, out of fear that they would facilitate accidentally illegal transactions.

And while sanctions have so far focused only on violent individuals and small groups, a new executive order gives the United States a very broad mandate to target any person or entity responsible for or complicit in threats.[ing] peace, security or stability of the West Bank.

This explicitly includes politicians who support or authorize them, specifying that actions subject to sanctions include directing, promulgating, implementing, enforcing or not enforcing policies, terms which could be used to target people at the heart of the Israeli government.

Israel must do more to end violence against civilians in the West Bank and hold those responsible accountable, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement linking sanctions to support for Palestinian statehood.

The United States will continue to take steps to move forward [its] foreign policy goals, including the viability of a two-state solution.

Many banks are already reevaluating their relationships with the West Bank after a warning from FinCEN, the U.S. government's financial crime network, said Shuki Friedman, a legal scholar, global sanctions consultant and former head of Israel's financial crime program. sanctions against Iran.

Even if the [US executive] The order sanctions only a few individuals and, in practice, it casts a shadow over all activities passing through the West Bank, he said.

This delegitimizes them in such a way that if you are a financial institution, an insurance company, an institutional investor, a hedge fund, or anything to do with these activities, you will be careful about this. You take a step back. This is the true meaning of this order.

Michael Sfard, one of Israel's leading human rights lawyers, initially viewed the order as a political message from the Biden administration as it attempted to respond to voter pressure over his support to Israel while the war in Gaza raged. Nearly three months later, he says the sanctions potentially constitute the most consequential change in U.S. policy in many years, one that could even end the creeping annexation of the West Bank.

The sanctions regime could redraw the Green Line, Sfard said, referring to Israel's internationally recognized borders since the end of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

The Yesha Council, which lobbies the government on behalf of the settlers, effectively acknowledged that the sanctions reflected a policy shift that could threaten their future, although it dismissed the bans as absurd and said they did not had no impact.

It's not really about a few individuals, Shlomo Neeman told the Observer, speaking in his capacity as outgoing council leader. This is about foreign governments, led by the Biden administration, sanctioning and potentially sanctioning any Israeli who does not share their vision of a so-called two-state solution.

The settlement movement began shortly after the capture of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in the Six-Day War in 1967. Its aim is to formally take areas under temporary occupation, which were supposed to form the heart of an independent Palestine, and to build communities and roads that would irrevocably integrate them into the fabric of Israel.

Israeli settlers monitor nearby Palestinian towns from their security outpost in Yitzhar, in the occupied West Bank. Photograph: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Although illegal under international law, 500,000 Israelis now live in West Bank settlements, approximately 5% of the population.

The Green Line does not exist in the Israeli political system, nor in Israeli economic life, nor in transportation and infrastructure. You can live and do business in the settlements without any disruption, Sfard said.

But if the United States expands the list of sanctions targets to include businesses linked to violent settlers, it could become impossible for Israeli banks to continue serving West Bank businesses and communities.

Following the first wave of sanctions, Israeli institutions came under internal pressure to continue serving their targets. The public failed to understand that if banks wanted to operate in a dollar-driven global system, they had no choice but to comply with American orders.

Other countries like Russia and Iran have partially shifted their trade to other allies and rebuilt their financial systems after being subjected to U.S. sanctions, but Israel has no real alternative.

These sanctions could potentially force Israelis to make a choice between supporting extremist settlers and maintaining a link to the international financial system, Sfard said. If they have to choose between a weekend in Rome or shopping on Oxford Street and supporting the colonists, I know what many will choose.

The key to the potential impact of the new US regime is secondary sanctions, which are imposed not for committing acts that the US considers criminal under the original sanctions list, namely attacking civilians Palestinians, but for helping people and businesses on this list escape the bans.

Anyone who voluntarily or involuntarily carries out a transaction for a person subject to sanctions could put them on the US blacklist.

Very quickly, once you have a scattered number of designated individuals and entities, the entire West Bank settlement world becomes a minefield, Sfard said. The banking system does not want to take the risk of being responsible for providing any support to designated individuals. So, every attempt to do business involves checking whether you might run into the risk of secondary sanctions.

Not everyone in Israel thinks the sanctions will change things. Human rights activist Yehuda Shaul welcomed the executive order, but said if the United States wants to stop the violence, it needs to target funding more directly.

It's not just violent individuals that should be targeted, he said, emphasizing that young men who attack Palestinians are not managing the larger political project. At 25, I didn't have the financial capacity to build a house on top of a hill with a road, utilities and 500 cows. Someone is funding them.

Others, including Yehuda Shaffer, a former deputy prosecutor and head of Israel's financial intelligence unit, believe Israeli banks can stick to highly targeted measures that will have little broader impact.

He described the sanctions as lip service from a U.S. administration under pressure. This seems to me to be an attempt to give the impression of fair politics, even though, to be fair, Americans fully support Israel in this war.

By putting Israel in the company of rogue states like North Korea and some of America's bitterest international enemies, the sanctions are humiliating.

It's embarrassing and somewhat disappointing, Shaffer said. The sanctions somehow suggest that Israeli rule of law is not living up to American expectations.

But he believes the impact will be limited as banks impose tight controls on U.S.-appointed individuals and organizations while continuing to serve the West Bank more broadly.

Although he sees reason for hope in reducing violence, Sfard says the program is still in its early stages. Even if the United States is now considering sanctions, it may not stay the course, he said.

When trying to introduce new measures to pressure Israel on this issue, it is better not to introduce them than to do so and not have an impact, because it gives a sense of power to the settlers.

