US Blinken criticizes Israeli operations in Gaza





U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Mike Herzog, as he arrives at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2024.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made tough comments on Israel, criticizing its operations in the Gaza Strip and saying it lacked a plan to protect civilian life ahead of an expected attack on the city of Rafah, where more than 1.2 million displaced Palestinians are taking refuge.

“We believe two things,” Blinken said in an interview with the CBS show “Face The Nation” that aired Sunday.

“First, you need to have a clear and credible plan to protect civilians, which we haven't seen yet. Second, we also need a plan for what happens after the conflict in Gaza ends, and We still haven’t seen that.”

The comments come amid increasingly tense relations between Israel and its number one ally, with the Biden administration confirming last week that it was suspending the shipment of 3,500 heavy-duty bombs to the Jewish state. This is the first-ever such action taken by President Joe Biden, who has long been a strong supporter of Israel. He confirmed that American support remains “ironclad”.

Administration officials say the move stems from concerns over the use of 1,000- and 2,000-pound bombs on a densely populated area like Rafah, which is now completely surrounded by Israeli forces as its population ravaged by The war is grappling with military strikes, hunger, disease and a dire lack of sufficient humanitarian aid.

Palestinians living in different parts of Rafah, where Israeli attacks are intense, packed their tents with whatever belongings they could take with them and migrated to the Gaza town of Deir al-Balah on May 10, 2024.

Ashraf Amra | Anadolu | Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a ground attack in Rafah was the only way to defeat the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and launched a brutal terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1 200 people and took around 250 hostages.

There are around 130 hostages remaining in Gaza, around a quarter of whom are believed to be dead. Their release is a key part of a possible ceasefire deal, which Israeli and Hamas officials as well as U.S., Egyptian and Qatari mediators have been negotiating for months. The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities in the besieged enclave.

“Hamas returns”

The Biden administration has made clear its opposition to an offensive on Rafah, and on Sunday Blinken made his position clear.

“What are we seeing right now? We're seeing parts of Gaza that Israel cleared of Hamas and where Hamas is returning, including in the north, including in Khan Younis,” Blinken said.

“When we look at Rafah [Israel] can go in and achieve some initial success, but potentially at an incredibly high cost to civilians, a cost that is not sustainable, a cost that is not sustainable, and they will find themselves paying the price of an insurrection sustainable because many Hamas armed groups will be left no matter what they do in Rafah.

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in eastern Rafah, Gaza, May 7, 2024. The Israeli military said its forces took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt .

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu | Getty Images

He warned that an insurgency by the militant group would only get worse without a credible “morning after” plan for Gaza, which the Israeli government has not presented, and that leaving Gaza is what “we believe is the right thing to do.” they [Israeli forces] need to make.”

“Israel is poised to potentially inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas remaining, or, if it leaves, a vacuum filled with chaos, filled with anarchy, and likely filled with again by Hamas,” the head of the State Department said in a separate interview. with NBC News. “We talked to them about a much better way to achieve a lasting outcome, lasting security.”

US arms shipments to Israel continue

Criticism of the administration has not gone down well with Israel's right-wing leaders. Israeli diplomats described their anger and frustration, while some Israeli lawmakers attacked Biden for the pause in arms deliveries, accusing him of being a supporter of Hamas. The United States is Israel's largest supporter and source of military funding, and has provided it with hundreds of billions of dollars in military aid since its founding.

Despite the announced pause in shipping the 3,500 heavy bombs, the administration noted that other weapons, including precision munitions and those included in a $26.4 billion military assistance package to Israel recently approved by Congress, would continue to be provided as planned.

Children sit in a truck as Palestinians with their packed belongings continue to leave the city's eastern neighborhoods due to ongoing Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza, May 8, 2024.

Ali Jadallah | Anadolu | Getty Images

Blinken also addressed a recent U.S. national security memorandum that concluded it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel had violated international law, but said the evidence was still incomplete and the investigation would continue. The report, signed by Blinken, describes Israeli efforts to mitigate harm to civilians as “inconsistent, ineffective and inadequate.”

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

“We have been working for many weeks to develop critical plans for security, governance and reconstruction. We did not see this coming from Israel,” Blinken told CBS.

“We have worked with Arab countries and others on this. We also need to understand that we have the same goal as Israel,” he said.

“We want to make sure that Hamas can no longer govern Gaza… We have a different way, and we are thinking of a more effective and sustainable way to achieve this, and we will remain in conversation with Israel on this.”

