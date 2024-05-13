Ukrainian refugee couple unable to take baby to UK due to Sunak's sudden rule changes





A Ukrainian refugee couple who fled to the UK has been refused permission to join their two-year-old daughter after the government suddenly changed sponsorship rules, The Independent can reveal.

Oleksandra and Yaroslav were given refuge from the war in Russia under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in April 2022, leaving their newborn Anna in Kyiv with her grandparents until they were settled in the UK with work and home.

But after finally overcoming the challenges of finding accommodation and setting up a marketing business in the UK, the couple invited their now-toddler daughter to join them last April, only to have the Home Office reject them following regulations on the scheme allowing Ukrainians. Measures to do so were strengthened overnight in February.

Now it seems impossible to bring Anna back, Oleksandra told The Independent. She was almost there and I didn't expect it [the legislation] change. I am very sad and frustrated. I don't know what to do or how to react. If we don't get Anna, we'll have to drop everything and go somewhere else.

I spent a lot of time expanding my business and finding suitable accommodation. When I came here, my business in Ukraine was closed and I had no money. So it's not a good situation.

Despite the Home Office insisting the new rules will not prevent children from joining their parents, charities warn the changes could have unintended consequences and could result in hundreds, if not thousands, of Ukrainians being separated from their loved ones.

This deeply shocking failure betrays our commitment to Ukrainians, Labor peer Alf Dubs warned. He came to England as a six-year-old boy fleeing the Nazis.

We pay lip service to how much we want to help Ukraine and its people, but we don't actually do that, Lord Dubs told The Independent. The most fundamental thing is that parents should be allowed to have children with their children. I think the government should be ashamed of itself.

The Refugee Council also called on the government to revise the new policy (iStock/Getty).

Lib Dem councilor Alistair Carmichael said: I struggle to decide which is most offensive in this case: cruelty or incompetence. These are all defining characteristics of this conservative home office. The fact that they don't seem to understand their own rules tells you all you need to know.

Previously, Ukrainian refugees could sponsor families, but now only British and Irish citizens or those on permanent leave can do so. Announcing the changes on February 19, the government said it had avoided the usual 21-day implementation period to avoid a surge in incorrect applications.

The Home Office, approached by The Independent about Anna's case, said: In the UK we never stop parents from joining their children. Ukrainian institutional rules have never prevented this, and the changes will not prevent this.

But despite their support for Anna, stating that they were her parents, Oleksandra and Yaroslav received a letter 11 days later, on April 26, saying Anna was ineligible. That's because her sponsor doesn't meet the requirements that her sponsor must meet under the new rules. There are no restrictions on whether you are a British or Irish citizen or how long you can stay in the UK.

“It’s a very sad and depressing thing and I don’t know how to react,” Oleksandra said. I cried as soon as I saw it [the letter] Because we are her parents, we expected them to look at the situation privately and let Anna in.

Naqeeb Sadiq, senior immigration adviser at Settled, the charity that helped Anna apply for the visa, said he feared new legislation would close Ukrainian family planning and tighten rules around Ukrainian housing and Ukrainian expansion plans. It can have unintended consequences and separate families.

In the early days of the plan, the government had to revise the policy due to issues with minors within six months of the plan being announced, Mr. Sadiq said. So they might have overlooked it again.

Settleds Ukraine planning advisor Yuliia Ismail warned that hundreds or even thousands of households could potentially be affected, saying: It is generally very common for Ukrainians to leave their children with relatives in Ukraine or elsewhere before coming to the UK to settle. Because it is very difficult to find private rental housing.

As more families settle in the UK, Ismail warned that Settled was one of several organizations now seeing a rise in cases similar to Annas. Oleksandra added: I am not alone. I have friends here who are in similar situations. No one expected this.

Calling on the Home Office to grant visas for young children in cases like this, Kate Smart, the charity's chief executive, said: This rule change, introduced without warning, leaves these families in a dire situation. Children from war zones in Ukraine are safely with their parents in the UK.

Ukrainian police examine fragments of a guided bomb after Russia's airstrike on Kharkiv (AP)

Agreeing that the new policy will prevent Ukrainian refugees from bringing their children, partners or family members to the UK, the Refugee Council also urges ministers to allow Ukrainians temporarily in the UK to sponsor close family members I did.

Until that happens, Ukrainians who have already suffered so much will be stopped from being with their loved ones and rebuilding their lives, he said.

A Home Office spokesperson insisted their rules do not prevent children from joining their parents, adding: We continue to provide safe and secure haven for those fleeing the ongoing conflict, while also providing Ukrainians in the UK with certainty and assurance about their future. The war continues.

If you have been affected by these issues, Settled is a charity that provides free, accredited advice in Ukrainian ([email protected]).

