US awards Polar Semiconductor $120 million to expand chip factory





Federal authorities will award up to $120 million in grants to Polar Semiconductor to help it expand its chip manufacturing plant in Minnesota, the Biden administration announced Monday, the latest in a series of awards designed to bolster the American supply of semiconductors.

Commerce Department officials said the grant will help Polar modernize its technology and double its production capacity at its Bloomington, Minn., facility within two years. The company produces critical chips for cars, defense systems and power grids, federal officials said.

We are making taxpayer dollars go as far as possible while leveraging private and public investment to create jobs, secure our supply chains and support manufacturing in Minnesota, said Laurie Locascio, deputy deputy. Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology.

The funding comes from the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which lawmakers passed in 2022 to accelerate domestic production of commercial semiconductors, the tiny chips crucial to most electronic devices, including smartphones, computers, cars and weapons systems. The law gave the Commerce Department $39 billion to distribute to businesses to encourage the construction and expansion of new factories in the United States.

Increasing domestic chip production is a major part of President Biden's economic policy agenda, which focuses largely on strengthening America's manufacturing industry and bringing back jobs offshored overseas. Only about 10% of the world's semiconductors are produced in the United States, down from about 37% in 1990.

Biden administration officials have so far announced allocations of more than $29 billion. Last month, the Commerce Department announced up to $6.1 billion in grants to Micron to help the chipmaker build factories in New York and Idaho. Other chipmakers, including Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel, have received multibillion-dollar awards. GlobalFoundries, Microchip Technology and BAE Systems received the top three federal awards.

The United States is trying to increase its domestic production of semiconductors, in part to avoid the types of costly and economically damaging chip shortages that have emerged during the pandemic. Federal officials said the Polars Prize would help avoid this type of disruption.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, shortages of these chips have been among the most acute bottlenecks, Ms. Locascio said. Thanks to President Biden's leadership, the future of the semiconductor industry is being built right here in the United States.

Like other recipients, Polar will have to follow certain steps before receiving payments, federal officials said. The company also plans to claim federal tax credits that will help reduce the cost of building and equipping factories with production equipment.

Minnesota is also providing about $75 million in grants to the Polars expansion project, which is expected to cost more than $525 million. The company's expansion will create more than 160 manufacturing and construction jobs in Minnesota, federal officials said.

The federal award will help Polar establish itself as an independent, U.S.-owned foundry, allowing the company to expand its customer base, administration officials said. So-called foundry services involve the manufacturing of chips designed and marketed by other companies.

Surya Iyer, Polar's president and chief operating officer, said the money was critical to the company's expansion and without it a project of this scale would not be possible.

We are talking about a small single-digit expansion rather than the huge effort that is going to be made now, Mr. Iyer said.

