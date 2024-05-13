Money Blog: 600 new skyscrapers 'on the way' in London, report finds | uk news





The 'loud budget': A money-saving trend that doesn't have to involve giving up your daily coffee

Written by Jess Sharp, Money Team

Money-saving trends are constantly popping up on social media, but one trend in particular is getting a ton of attention.

A comedian's accidental creation of a noisy budget breaks down the taboo of talking about money.

The idea is based on being more firm and vocal about your financial boundaries in social situations and establishing who you're willing to spend money on instead of “keeping it with the Joneses.”

On TikTok alone, videos posted with the #loudbudgeting hashtag have garnered more than 30 million views, and that number continues to grow.

We spoke to Lukas Battle, 26, who unintentionally started a trend as part of a comedy sketch.

The New York resident was inspired by shows like Succession and came up with the term in a skit about the “quiet luxury” hype that spread online in 2023.

The term was used to modestly show off one's wealth with expensive items that are subtle in design. Take, for example, The Row's $3,900 moss green wool coat that Gwyneth Paltrow wore during her ski resort trial.

“I’m not a huge fan of the quiet luxury trend, so I just paraphrased and wrote, ‘Big budgets are in’. I’m tired of spending money and I don’t want to pretend to be rich.” Lucas said.

“That’s how it started and TikTok comments were obsessed with that original idea.”

That was the first thing he mentioned…

Lucas explained that it's not about “being poor,” but about “personally benefiting” and not being afraid to share financial limitations.

“It’s not, ‘Drink one cup of coffee a day and you’ll be a millionaire.’”

Talking about money can be rude or taboo, but his generation is more comfortable with it, he said.

“I’ve seen more debate on this topic and I think people are really intrigued and attracted to this idea,” he said.

“It’s just about focusing your spending and time on things you enjoy and cutting out things that might make you feel pressured to spend money.”

He incorporated budgeting into his life, telling friends “you're free to go out” and choosing inexpensive dinner alternatives.

“Knowing the terminology and knowing it’s a trend helps people understand it and there are no awkward conversations about it,” he said.

This trend has been very popular with so-called “fininfluencers”, or “financial influencers” in the US, but the UK is also starting to practice it.

Mia Westrap started the year with no purchases and budgeted big by sharing her finances with her 11,300 TikTok followers.

Earning about $2,100 a month, she spends about $1,200 on necessities like rent, gas and car insurance, but is limited on what else she can buy.

Clothes, soda, beauty treatments, makeup, eating out, and train tickets are just some of the items on her “red list.”

The 26-year-old PhD student first came across the idea in 2017, but decided to give it a try this year after realizing she was living 'from paycheck to paycheck'.

She said her “biggest fear” at first was that her friends wouldn't understand what she was doing, but she found that budgeting big helped.

“I'm still trying my best to do what everyone wants to do, but not spend money and never mind my friends while I'm doing it. We don't make a big deal out of it,” she said.

So far, she's been able to save $1,700 and said talking openly about her money has “really helped.”

“I wouldn’t have gotten this far if I hadn’t put my soul out there on the internet for the money I spent. It’s been a really motivating factor.”

Financial expert John Webb said budgeting can “empower” many people and help them create a “more realistic” relationship with money.

“This helps normalize open and honest conversations about finances,” said Experien’s consumer affairs manager.

“It can also reduce the anxiety some people may have by keeping their financial worries to themselves.”

But he warned that it is important to be careful and consider the realities of life.

“It can cause problems within a friendship group if they are not on the same page as you or have different financial goals,” he said.

“This challenge is not designed to discourage fun, but to help people become more conscious and intentional about money and reduce the stigma around talking about money.”

