Rishi Sunak insists Britain is safer under Conservatives amid worsening global outlook | political news





Rishi Sunak will insist Britain is safer under the Conservatives against the backdrop of two escalating conflicts likely to dominate this week.

In the past few days, the Prime Minister has broken with US President Joe Biden by insisting that Britain should continue to supply weapons to Israel.

It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears poised to launch another large-scale military operation in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, defying warnings from the United States and Britain.

Meanwhile, there are fears in Whitehall that Russia could launch an operation in Kharkiv by the end of the week to retake Ukraine's second-largest city.

Both actions could have wider implications.

Amid this worsening global outlook, the Conservatives are keen to highlight the gap between Tory and Labor pledges on military spending.

Image: Rishi Sunak at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, on May 3. Photo: AP

Sunak announced last month that the next Tory government would ensure 2.5% of GDP was spent on the military by 2030, while Labor said it would do so when economic conditions allowed.

Since the initial announcement, Sunak has pressed Labor for failing to keep its promises and wants full public credit for the huge spending promises.

Labor says the Tories' spending plans don't add up.

18:46 Israel arms embargo 'not a wise path'

On Monday, Sunak will use a set-piece speech to make the case for security at home and abroad in an increasingly dangerous world and explain that the country stands at a crossroads in the next general election.

In a more important political dividing line, Labor broke with the government and called for a moratorium on arms against Israel this weekend, placing Israel alongside the United States.

But the Conservative government is taking a firm stance, insisting that now is not the time and that Britain supplies only a small amount of the military supplies used by Israel.

Sunak waiting for election 'gives us time to show the plan is working', Cameron says

Some within the government suggest the U.S. government's stance is being driven by President Biden's need to take a harder line to shore up votes in the upcoming election race.

Sunak's speech on Monday is part of a series of security-themed announcements by the government following Lord Cameron's media attack at the weekend.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell is due to speak at a Tory-leaning think tank, with Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on Tuesday and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is also scheduled to lead a trade delegation to Saudi Arabia this week.

Boosting trade will be the focus, but Saudi Arabia, like Qatar, is one of the back channels the UK uses to get its message across to Hamas.

