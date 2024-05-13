Election thoughts point to strong turnout in the United States





WASHINGTON, DC — Seventy-one percent of Americans say they have thought “a lot” about the upcoming presidential election, which is comparable to election year results at similar points in the 2008 and 2020 campaigns, but higher than in 2000., 2004 and 2012.

This suggests that voter turnout could be robust this year, as Gallup research has shown that, historically, the amount of thought given to an election tends to correlate with turnout. Voter turnout in the 2008 and 2020 elections – when the election at that point was thought to mirror today's – was the highest since 1968.

Gallup has tracked how much Americans think about presidential elections at different points in each cycle since 1952. The latest data comes from an April 1-22 poll, conducted several weeks after Donald Trump won enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination.

Data from previous presidential election years used for comparison comes from polls conducted within two months after candidates involved in competitive nomination battles — one (years in office) or both ( years without office) — won the required number of delegates. to obtain the nomination. This data is not available for 2016.

Every year, American adults think at least a little more about the election as it gets closer.

Attention from Democrats and Republicans is particularly high this year

Americans who identify with either major political party are highly engaged this year, with 84% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans saying they have thought a lot about the presidential election. The six percentage point gap between Democrats and Republicans is not statistically significant. As is generally the case, political independents are less likely to be thinking about the election, at 61%.

The current figure is the highest for Democrats at this point in the campaign over the same period. Likewise, Republicans' level of thinking matches the group's high point in 2020. Each group's lowest showing at this point in the campaign was in 2000, when George W. Bush and Al Gore were candidates.

Gallup data from 2023 shows that more Americans identify as political independents than as Republicans or Democrats, and more independents lean toward the Republican Party than the Democratic Party. As a result, the gap between parties in their thinking about the election narrows to four points when partisan-leaning independents are added to party subgroups: 76% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents versus 72% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. thinking about it a lot.

Attention to elections varies among and among other demographic groups. While men and women are about equally likely to say they have thought a lot about this year's elections, older adults, white adults, college graduates, and those with higher annual household incomes are more engaged than their counterparts. Liberals and political conservatives are also more likely than moderates to say they are very engaged. These groups saying they thought a lot about the election were also the ones who were most likely to vote for president.

Conclusion

A large majority of Americans say they are thinking a lot about this year's elections. The current level of attention is identical to a similar moment during the 2020 election, when the same two candidates faced off. Engagement is now at the high end of the range of measures recorded at the same time since 2000 and is expected, based on historical trends, to increase as the elections draw closer. Strong voter attention has generally led to high voter turnout, but it remains to be seen whether voters will ultimately be as motivated to vote this year as they were in 2020, when more voters cast ballots than in any previous year. another election of the 21st century. Another wild card this year: 29% of Americans who say neither candidate would make a good president and could therefore be less motivated to vote.

