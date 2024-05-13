



Protests against the war between Israel and Hamas have spread to US college and university campuses in recent weeks, leading to disruptions and arrests. Some protests extended into weekend graduation celebrations, although they were muted compared to the encampments and rallies that rocked campuses and resulted in nearly 2,900 arrests of students and other demonstrators.

Most launch exercises went as planned and remained largely peaceful. Here's a look at some of the ceremonies that included protests:

Dozens of Duke University's 7,000 graduates walked out of their seats to protest president and pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld at the commencement ceremony in Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Some waved the red, green, black and white Palestinian flag and chanted Free Palestine amid a mix of boos and cheers.

Seinfeld, whose eponymous show became one of the most popular in American television history for a decade, was there to receive an honorary doctorate from the university.

The comedian and actor has publicly supported Israel since it invaded Gaza to dismantle Hamas after the organization attacked the country and killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7. The ensuing war killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gazas. The Ministry of Health.

Small Pomona College in Southern California moved 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday evening after pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment last week on the campus' ceremony stage. A few dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempted to block access to the graduation ceremony.

Anwar Mohmed, a Pomona High School senior, said the school has repeatedly ignored calls to consider divestment of its endowment funds from companies linked to the Gaza war.

We have been repeatedly ignored by the institution, Mohmed said in front of the shrine on Sunday. So today we have to say that it’s not business as usual.

Student protesters at Emerson College in Boston sometimes sang chants during Sunday's commencement ceremony, trying to disrupt the event.

Several speakers stopped briefly and then spoke louder as the chants died down and ended. Some graduates wore Palestinian keffiyehs. Others took off their gowns and placed them on stage after receiving their diplomas.

Dozens of graduate students at Virginia Commonwealth University walked out Saturday during a speech by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

While some of the roughly 100 students and family members who left during the Republican governor's speech showed support for the Palestinians, others held signs signaling their opposition to Youngkins' education policies, according to WRIC -TV.

At the University of California, Berkeley, on Saturday, a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators waved flags and chanted slogans during the opening ceremony and were escorted to the back of the stadium, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. There were no major counter-protests, but some participants expressed frustration.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill splashed red paint on the steps of a building hours before school started and chanted slogans on campus as students in graduation gowns posed for photos, the News & Observer reported.

A small group of protesters from the University of Wisconsin-Madison staged what appeared to be a silent demonstration during the opening at Camp Randall Stadium. A photo published by the Wisconsin State Journal showed about six people walking around the back of the stadium. Two carried a Palestinian flag.

Marc Lovicott, campus police spokesman, said the group, which he said included students because they were wearing caps and gowns, was somehow guided out, but that they left on their own. No arrests have been made.

Pro-Palestinian protesters on campus agreed Friday to permanently dismantle their two-week-old encampment and not disrupt graduation ceremonies in exchange for the opportunity to connect with decision-makers who control university investments here July 1st.

At the University of Texas at Austin, a student waved a Palestinian flag during Saturday's commencement ceremony and refused to briefly leave the stage before being escorted away by security.

In Boston, the opening ceremonies of Northeastern University took place peacefully and in the rain on May 5 at Fenway Park.

Some students waved small Palestinian and Israeli flags, but these were dotted with flags of India, the United States and other countries. Undergraduate student speaker Rebecca Bamidele drew brief applause when she called for peace in Gaza.

Police arrested about 100 protesters at Northeastern last month when they broke up an encampment on campus.

A 53-year-old woman fell from the bleachers to her death during the May 5 graduation ceremony at Ohio State University, university officials said. The woman's daughter was among the graduates.

The fall happened around noon, near where the final graduates were entering Ohio Stadium. The Columbus Dispatch reported that the death was being investigated as an apparent suicide, citing coroner's documents.

Police officers stood nearby as some graduates waved Palestinian flags and shouted pro-Palestinian messages during a commencement protest at the University of Michigan on May 4. A banner read: No more universities in Gaza.

The protests took place away from the stage and did not stop the nearly two-hour event. Protesters called on Michigan to cut financial ties with all companies linked to Israel. The university allowed protesters to set up an encampment in the middle of campus.

