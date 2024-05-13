The Walking Dead Universe* finds a new home in the UK on Sky with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, launching exclusively from this month.





Sky today announced that all episodes of hotly anticipated spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be released exclusively on Sky and NOW from Friday 31 May.

Starting Sunday, May 19, fans of the franchise can enjoy all 11 series of the original post-apocalyptic horror 'The Walking Dead', as well as spin-off series including 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' and 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'. Enjoy. Sky and NOW launch later this year.

Starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live features the return of beloved TWD characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, telling the epic love story of two characters transformed by a changed world. Separated by distance and unstoppable force. Will they be able to find each other and who they are in a place and situation unlike any they've known before?

The series stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry OQuinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Breeda WoolandAndrew Bachelor, and more. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath and Greg Nicotero.

Lucy Criddle, Sky's director of acquisitions and strategic projects, said of the news: The Walking Dead Universe has a huge and passionate UK fan base and we know audiences on Sky and NOW will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunite on The Walking Dead. The Ones Who Live dives into the wider universe and lets you enjoy all 11 seasons of the original The Walking Dead series, as well as the new spinoff, Daryl Dixon and the Dead City.

We're excited to find a new home for The Walking Dead Universe in the UK. As we enter an exciting new chapter in the evolution of this franchise with three new character-driven series, Sky is the perfect premium home for UK viewers to embrace all things Walking Dead,” said Mike Pears, Senior Vice President, AMC Networks. Distribution and Content Sales The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the most successful series in AMC+'s history, including original series, so it's fitting that Sky will lead the way in bringing this entire universe to UK fans in the coming weeks and months. .Sky and now.

*The Walking Dead Universe will be available on Sky and NOW from the following dates:

All 11 series of The Walking Dead will be available on demand on Sky and NOW from Sunday 19 May.

Sky and NOW exclusive features include:

All episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be available from Friday 31 MayThe Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S1 Box Set will be available from August, S2 will be available later this yearThe Walking Dead: Dead City S1 will be available from 2024 Available later in 2025, follow Season 2 starting in 2025.

outline:

the walking dead

The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors who travel to find a safe home during a zombie apocalypse. The series explores the difficulties of living in a world filled with walkers that take their toll on the survivors, with interpersonal conflicts sometimes presenting a greater danger to their continued survival than the zombies roaming the country. Over time, characters change through constant exposure to death, and some become more willing to do anything to survive.

The Walking Dead: The Living Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live tells the epic love story of two characters transformed by a changed world. They are separated by distance. With unstoppable force. By the ghosts of who they are. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world based on a war against the dead and, ultimately, a war against the living. Will they be able to find each other and who they are in a place and situation unlike any they've known before? Are they enemies? lover? victim? Who wins? Are they still alive without each other, or will they discover that they, too, are the walking dead?

The Walking Dead: Dead City

It's been years since we last saw Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the old enemies must now form a tenuous alliance to carry out a dangerous mission. Maggie and Negan travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. There, they discover that the crumbling city is filled with the dead and its residents who have made New York City their own world, filled with anarchy, danger, beauty and vitality. fear. But as the pair venture deeper into the walker-infested sands of the city, it becomes clear that the traumas of their tumultuous past may be as great a threat as the dangers of the present.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

After Daryl Dixon leaves The Commonwealth, a capsized Daryl washes up on a French beach and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. His arrival in France raises the wrath of leaders of a divided but growing dictatorial movement centered in Paris and endangers a young boy at the center of a benevolent religious movement called the Coalition of Hope. Daryl agrees to care for the child and his guardian during their pilgrimage to The Nest, a sanctuary that promises safety in exchange for federal help in helping the child return to the United States. The series traces Daryl's journey as he navigates his way through France's unique Walker lineage and local violence, a conflict rooted in his pre-Walker personal history and France's deep history. Along the way, Daryl will discover that his unwavering desire to return home is complicated by the new relationships he has formed and the new hope these relationships give him.

The Walking Dead Original Series

The Walking Dead: The Living Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

