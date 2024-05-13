Army officer resigns in protest against unconditional US support for Israel





An Army officer assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency has resigned in protest over U.S. support for Israel, which he said had enabled the killing of Palestinian civilians.

The officer, Maj. Harrison Mann, announced his resignation and explained his reasons for leaving the service in an article published Monday on the social media site LinkedIn. According to his biography posted on the site, he specialized in the Middle East and Africa for about half of his 13-year career and previously worked at the U.S. Embassy in Tunis.

The policy that has never been far from my mind over the past six months is the almost wholehearted support for the government of Israel, which has enabled and authorized the murder and starvation of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians, wrote Major Mann in his message: who noted that he had already emailed his comments to his colleagues on April 16. This unconditional support also encourages reckless escalation that risks provoking a wider war.

Reached by phone Monday, Major Mann confirmed he was the author of the message but declined further comment, referring questions to the DIA's office of corporate communications.

An image from Major Harrison Manns' LinkedIn profile.

It is unclear whether other military officers have resigned in protest of U.S. foreign policy since deadly Hamas attacks in Israel in October sparked the war, but the resignation of an active-duty officer in protest American foreign policy is probably rare, especially in one case. in which the agent makes public the reasons for his decision.

An army spokeswoman was not immediately able to confirm whether other officers had resigned for similar reasons since the start of the war.

As the death toll in Gaza rose, the Biden administration faced waves of internal dissent for its support of Israel in the war. In October, Josh Paul, a State Department official responsible for overseeing arms transfers, resigned to protest the government's decision to continue sending weapons to Israel.

Major Mann said he had planned to leave the military at one point, but the war in Gaza caused him to tender his resignation on November 1 and leave his DIA assignment early.

It is unclear when his separation from the military will be completed.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Major Mann became an infantry officer after receiving his commission in 2011, then studied at the Army's John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center in North Carolina and graduated as an infantry officer. civil affairs in 2016. About three years later, according to his biography, he became a foreign zone officer specializing in the Middle East.

Regional specialists are often stationed at U.S. embassies and may serve as defense attachés, who provide high-level liaison between the Pentagon and the host nation's military. Attachés are also trained to evaluate requests for weapons and training from foreign powers and make recommendations to State Department officials as to whether proof of such assistance is necessary and consistent with federal aid laws. protection of human rights.

In his memo, Major Mann said he continued to carry out his duties in the Defense Intelligence Agency without expressing his concerns, hoping that the war would soon be over.

I told myself that my individual contribution was minimal and if I didn't do my job, someone else would, so why make a fuss about nothing? he wrote.

My work here, however administrative or marginal it may seem, has undoubtedly contributed to this support, his message indicates. The past few months have presented us with the most horrific and heartbreaking images imaginable, sometimes playing into current events in our own spaces, and I have not been able to ignore the connection between these images and my duties here. This caused me incredible shame and guilt.

At some point, regardless of the justification, you either advance a policy that allows mass starvation of children or you don't, he added.

I know that I have, in my own way, voluntarily moved this policy forward, the major wrote. And I want to make it clear that as a descendant of European Jews, I was raised in a particularly unforgiving moral environment when it came to taking responsibility for ethnic cleansing.

