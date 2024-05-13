Acquisition interest in UK companies is at highest since 2018





The value of bids for London-listed companies this year reached its highest level since 2018. A slump in share prices could lure suitors and give Britain a role in a burgeoning recovery in global trading.

Attacks so far have ranged from large international companies such as Anglo American miners to groups with ties to the UK economy, including International Distribution Services, owner of Royal Mail.

The London-listed group has received more than $78 billion in bids this year, most of them from overseas buyers, according to data from Dealogic.

Shares have been particularly hit by difficulties with some targets, but bankers say the rebound in rates reflects expectations that interest rates have peaked and inflation has eased.

Nimesh Khiroya, co-head of UK investment banking at Goldman Sachs, said corporate bids have been virtually non-existent for the past few years. It has actually come back very aggressive in terms of the volume we see in the market.

Last week the Bank of England said it would cut interest rates from a 16-year high of 5.25% this summer if inflation remained low. Expectations of peak interest rates in the U.S. and the euro zone have emboldened CEOs to pursue deals, bankers say.

The total value of global M&A in the first quarter rose 30% to $690 billion, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group.

US private equity firm Thoma Bravos' 4.3 billion acquisition of cybersecurity company Darktrace and International Papers' 7.8 billion acquisition of paper and packaging group DS Smith are among the UK deals agreed this year.

There were many people considering acquiring British companies last year, but no one was taking action, said Iain Fenn, a partner at law firm Linklaters, which advises on M&A. There's a bit more confidence there. The pent-up demand is being forced through a bit in some cases.

The more favorable backdrop has helped facilitate a number of deals between British companies, including Nationwide Building Society's agreement to buy Virgin Money for $2.9 billion last March.

Peter Luck, head of UK investment banking at Bank of America, said falling corporate valuations in the London market would likely lead to more deals as some of the initial hurdles to deals were removed.

The UK is structurally very attractive for M&A, Luck said. There is a lot of frustration due to valuations and the perception that the market is not adequately rewarding UK businesses.

Companies included in London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index trade at nearly 12 times earnings compared with global stocks at nearly 17 times, according to Goldman Sachs.

Even excluding BHP's $31 billion bid for Anglo, the largest takeover approach by a London-listed company this year, the bid value is still the highest since 2018, according to Dealogic.

Not all approaches result in a deal. Anglo rejected BHP's bid, and IDS last month rejected a $4.5 billion bid from its largest shareholder, Czech billionaire Daniel Ketnsk. Discussions have since intensified between Ketnsk and IDS over improving the tender, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Belgian insurer Ageas abandoned its interest in car insurer Direct Line in March after its 3.1 billion bid was rejected.

Alisdair Gayne, head of UK investment banking at Barclays, said despite evidence of growing interest in London-listed companies, geopolitical risks and uncertainty about the resilience of the global economy would still temper the trading rebound.

While appetite is certainly improving, we are still far from the peak of M&A activity, he said.

