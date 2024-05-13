Canadian wildfires trigger air quality alerts in four US states





Hazy conditions blanketed parts of four U.S. states on Monday, as smoke from wildfires in western Canada triggered air quality alerts and warnings.

Canada has 146 active wildfires, including dozens in British Columbia and Alberta that are classified as out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Wildfire Centre.

In the United States, alerts were in effect in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, as winds carried plumes of smoke across the region.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert Sunday in response to a band of very thick smoke coming from wildfires in northeastern British Columbia.

Smoke from wildfires burning in the Grande Prairie forest area, east of the town of Teepee Creek, in Alberta, Canada, May 10, 2024. Alberta Wildfire Service / AFP – Getty Images

The agency said the northern half of the state has since cleared up, but smoke will linger over southern Minnesota on Monday as northerly winds become light during the day.

The Air Quality Index on Monday showed conditions in the four states ranging from moderate to unhealthy for the general public. The index was established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to measure daily levels of air pollution and communicate associated risks.

Air pollution from wildfires is closely monitored because small particles in smoke, less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, or about 4 percent of the diameter of an average human hair, are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs.

Exposure to this type of particle pollution can cause inflammation and weaken the immune system, and can also exacerbate or increase the risk of asthma, lung cancer, and other chronic lung diseases. The elderly, infants, children and pregnant women are most vulnerable when air quality deteriorates.

The Air Quality Index measures this pollution by small particles, called PM2.5, as well as four other major pollutants: ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

Smoke from wildfires blankets Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press via AP

The fires have ravaged more than 24,000 acres in western Canada, marking the first series of major wildfires this season.

On Sunday, authorities issued an evacuation order for thousands of residents in the Northern Rockies and First Nations Regional Municipality of Fort Nelson in British Columbia due to the speed of the fires.

Last summer, smoke from Quebec wildfires blanketed large areas of the United States, causing air quality to plummet in cities from the Midwest to the East Coast.

Canada experienced the most devastating wildfire season in history last year, with more than 45 million acres burned, according to the Canadian Interagency Wildfire Centre.

The country is once again bracing for a season of increased fire risk.

The Canadian government said Friday that drought conditions are expected to persist in high-risk regions into May, increasing the risk and intensity of natural and human-caused wildfires.

Studies have shown that climate change is creating warmer conditions that can more easily dry out vegetation, a key ingredient for wildfires to start and spread. Thus, wildfires are expected to be more frequent and more intense in a warming world.

