



Reform Britain's election efforts have been hampered by a lack of funding and resources, and the party has so far relied heavily on a $1.4 million loan from leader Richard Tice.

The party is ultimately owned by Nigel Farage, but election and corporate filings show it is largely funded by Tice, who has contributed about 80% of his declared funds in loans and donations since he took office in 2021.

Farage has not yet decided whether he will return to his party's front-row role in this election. Even without his active participation, the party has an approval rating of 9 to 15 percent nationwide in opinion polls. In the Blackpool South by-election on May 2, the candidate won 17% of the vote, coming within 120 votes of the Conservatives.

Reform claims traditional Tory donors are now starting to open their checkbooks for the party as the election approaches, even without Farage.

But Tice told an audience this month that with all the money coming into the party, running an effective ground campaign in the next election won't be easy. He said nationally each party was spending less than $1.5 million a year compared to the $35 million allowed, and that the Conservatives and Labor were likely to spend in the year before the election. By contrast, the Brexit party raised $17 million in donations in 2019.

Thais's private company, Tisun Investment, has been borrowing 10,000 to 50,000 of the party's funds even before he took office as leader. As of the end of 2023, outstanding loans to Tishun amounted to about $1.4 million, according to the Electoral Commission. Tice also donated $150,000 through another company, Britain Means Business.

Asked at a recent event whether his candidates would be able to fight well on the ground, Tice said: [The Conservatives] They spend $35 million a year and we spend less than $1.5 million a year. So it's not easy. Obviously we're building a team, but that requires the candidate to be like the top campaign manager in the district. So we're growing quickly and we're doing the best we can with the resources we have.

Reform sources said the party relies heavily on volunteers and was short on field staff in recent by-elections. It has around 15 employees, with the manager based in Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire, with the remainder of the staff mainly working from home. The headquarters is in Victoria, central London, but one reform source described it as more of a room than an office.

Thais has said it wants to field a candidate in every constituency in the general election, having so far selected about 450 candidates, but won only 323 seats in the recent parliamentary election. The only two reform candidates to win seats in parliament have come under scrutiny from their party over social media posts praising far-right leader Tommy Robinson.

Candidates for general elections are assigned seats after applying through the website, and generally have to run their own election campaigns.

Party sources said Tice's right-hand man was Paul Oakden, a former Ukip official who is now Reform chief executive. Other prominent figures include Lee Anderson, the party's first member of parliament to defect after being suspended by the Conservatives. deputy leaders Ben Habib and David Bull; and Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative MP.

The party's biggest donor last year was Terence Mordaunt, a former Conservative donor, businessman and former chairman of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, a climate change skeptic. The foundation's companies donated $200,000 to the reform.

Other major donors have withdrawn since the Brexit party changed its name to the Reform Party. Jeremy Hosking, who donated $2.2 million to the Brexit Party in 2019 and $15,000 to the Reform Party last year, had once hoped to work with the Reclaim party led by Laurence Fox, but has since decided to leave the UK's Reform Party. It has now ended its donations to the UK), it told the Guardian.

Hosking now supports Reclaim. Reclaim said it was much more likely to engage in hand-to-hand combat in the culture war/freedom of speech arena, and that established parties like Reform were not very comfortable with this.

Another major donor to the Brexit party in 2019-20 was Christopher Harborne, who gave $10 million. He has since donated $1 million to Boris Johnson's office and so far has not donated to Reform.

The Reform/Brexit party company accounts show it earned donation income of $17 million in 2019 and $3 million in 2020.

The party was renamed Reform UK under Tice in 2021. By the end of 2022, nearly all of the donations had been spent, leaving the general fund with a deficit of 1.1 million. Reported donations decreased to 200,000 in 2021 and 20,000 in 2022. Last year, we received 255,000.

We have contacted Reform for comment.

