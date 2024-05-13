Kendrick Lamars Not Like Us debuts at No. 1 on the Hot 100





The simmering rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake finds itself at the top of the latest Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, tilted in favor of the former. Lamars Not Like Us launches at No. 1, while his Euphoria soars 11-3 in its second week of survey. Additionally, Future, Metro Boomin and Lamar's former three-week frontman Like That revive 8-6. Meanwhile, Drake debuts at No. 7 with his clash-topping entry, Family Matters.

Lamar lands his fourth Hot 100 No. 1 and brings his career tally to 15 top 10s. Drake adds his 78th top 10 to the Hot 100, a record.

As previously analyzed, the rappers' feud dates back at least a decade, while the latest chapter intensified in March with the release of Like That, in which Lamar's verse serves as alleged disses against Drake and J. Cole. Since then, Lamar, Drake, J. Cole and other hip-hop luminaries, including A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, The Weeknd and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), have all been involved, either as targets, or by launching their own targets. dissipation.

The Hot 100 mixes U.S. all-genre streaming data (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data, the latter metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from digital music retailers full-service; Sales of digital singles from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts (dated May 18, 2024) will be updated on Billboard.com tomorrow, May 14. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider for the Billboard charts, conducts an in-depth review of all submitted data used to compile the weekly chart rankings. Luminate examines and authenticates the data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, according to established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

Below is a look at the latest Hot 100 top 10.

Not like us number 1

Not Like Us, on pgLang/Interscope Records/ICLG, debuts on the Hot 100 with 70.9 million official streams, 5 million radio audience impressions and 15,000 U.S. sales during the week ending on May 9, despite the scathing, name-checking Drake track. and his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, not being released until late on Sunday, May 5 (after the May 3 start of the final week of chart tracking).

Here's a recap of Lamar's four Hot 100 No. 1s, the most recent two of which debuted at the top:

Not Like Us, one week at number 1 so far, May 18, 2024 Like That (Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar), three weeks, starting April 6, 2024 Humble., one week, May 6, 2017 Bad Blood (Taylor Swift feat. Lamar), one week, June 6, 2015

Not Like Us arrives as the 1,171st No. 1 in the 65-year history of the Hot 100 and the 79th to debut at the top spot.

The track also debuts at No. 1 on Streaming Songs, where Lamar's fifth chart topper is. Its 70.9 million streams represent the highest weekly total among R&B/hip-hop songs (defined as those that have reached or are eligible for Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart) since generated content by YouTube song users was removed from the chart's calculations in 2017. 2020. It surpasses the 67.3 million that Drakes Way 2 Sexy, featuring Future and Young Thug, attracted in its first week, as evidenced by the ranking of September 18, 2021.

Not Like Us also opened atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs multi-metric charts, as Lamar recorded his fourth leader on each list.

Euphoria roars at No. 3

Meanwhile, Lamars Euphoria sits at 11-3 in its second week on the Hot 100. Released on April 30 (the middle of the April 26-May 2 chart tracking week), it attracted 49 million streams (compared to 28.9 million in its first image) and 1.9 million streams. million audience (compared to 2.5 million) and sold 7,000 (compared to 6,000) from May 3 to 9.

Thanks to Not Like Us and Euphoria, Lamar brings his career total to 15 Top 10 Hot 100 hits. He first reached the region in February 2013 with Drake, along with 2 Chainz on A$AP Rockys F**kin Problems .

Like that up 22% in flows

Rounding out Lamar's trio of Hot 100 top 10 songs are him and Future and Metro Boomins Like That pushing 8-6. It debuted at the top of the chart on April 6 and spent its first three weeks at #1. It gained 22% to 34.2 million streams from May 3-9, as well as 13% to 29.4 million radio reach and 76% to 3,000 sold.

Drakes Extends Record 78th Top 10 Image Credit: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Drakes Family Matters, released May 4 and focused on the lyrics of Lamar (and Metro Boomin), debuts on the Hot 100 at No. 7 with 38 million streams, 646,000 audience impressions and 5,000 sales so far. 'to May 9.

With this entry, Drake adds his record-breaking 78th Hot 100 top 10, dating back to his first, Best I Ever Had, in 2009. Family Matters is also his record-breaking 331st entry on the overall chart.

Most Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100:

78, Drake 59, Taylor Swift 38, Madonna 35, The Beatles 32, Rihanna 30, Michael Jackson 29, Elton John 28, Mariah Carey 28, Stevie Wonder 27, Janet Jackson 26, Justin Bieber 25, Lil Wayne 25, Elvis Presley ( whose career began before the creation of the Hot 100) Richman leads the rest of the Top 10

Tommy Richman's first Hot 100 hit, Million Dollar Baby, sits at No. 2 on the chart in its second week, up 54% to 58.3 million streams, 518% to 1.9 million audience and 58% to 6,000 sold. It topped the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a second week.

Taylor Swifts Fortnight, featuring Post Malone, falls to No. 4 on the Hot 100 after spending its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1. It was the best-selling song of the week, up 1,192% to 77,000 copies sold (powered by 73,000 CD singles shipped in the tracking week).

Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy) moves to No. 5 from its No. 3 Hot 100 hit, as it ranks for the third week atop the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart.

Rounding out the Hot 100 top 10, Sabrina Carpenters Espresso moves from its best No. 4 to No. 8; Benson Boone's No. 2 Beautiful Things falls 5-9 and Teddy Swim's one-week No. 1 Lose Control falls 6-10 as he tops the Radio Songs chart for a fifth week (73 million audience, up 4%). ).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/lists/kendrick-lamar-not-like-us-hot-100-number-one-debut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos