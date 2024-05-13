UK general election: When will Rishi Sunak call an election?





Rishi Sunak has fired the starting gun on what looks to be a long general election campaign.

With the Conservatives trailing Labor by 20 percentage points in opinion polls, the Prime Minister desperately warned voters that Britain was at a crossroads.

And he presented himself as someone with bold ideas to create a safer future for you and your family.

Mr Sunak said he felt a deep sense of urgency about leading the UK through the challenges of the next five years.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits a Timpson branch (PA Wire)

However, as he has repeatedly refused to set a date for the general election, the Prime Minister's sense of urgency does not appear to be as profound as voters think.

Below, The Independent looks at when the general election will be held.

When should the general election be held?

The latest date Mr Sunak can call a general election is January 28, 2025.

But pollsters have warned that an election in the middle of winter could enrage voters and punish Mr Sunak.

For the same reason, the Prime Minister is unlikely to run in the December general election for fear of disrupting Christmas festivities.

This makes October and November the months most likely to hold a general election.

So which one will it be?

The claims in November were made by senior Conservative figures, including well-connected former Chancellor George Osborne.

He told his Political Calls podcast on November 14 that the Prime Minister had used the October Tory conference as a springboard for his general election campaign.

However, experts have raised concerns that the November primary will clash with the US presidential election.

Meanwhile, The Independent has been told by a senior No 10 source that a general election will be held on October 10, which will throw the two main political party caucuses into disarray.

When will I know?

I don't think it will be anytime soon. Despite being ridiculed for squatting in Downing Street and even being confronted by Labor staffers dressed as chickens, the Prime Minister has steadfastly refused to say when the convention will take place.

Rishi Sunak was called a chicken for boycotting the May 2 general election (AFP/Getty)

My working assumption is that there will be an election later this year and that is the furthest he can go.

Tory ministers said the most likely time would be this autumn, but the Prime Minister did not rule out a summer general election.

This is an unlikely prospect, with Labour's lead in opinion polls flat and the Conservatives suffering a major blow in local elections on May 2.

The smart money remains on the October or November election, with bookies citing those dates as the favorites.

