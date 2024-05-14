International student deposits in UK diving after postgraduate visas strengthened





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

The number of international students paying deposits to study at UK universities has plummeted since Rishi Sunak restricted education visas, according to industry data provided to the government's independent advisory body on immigration.

Deposits for a representative sample of 24 UK universities were down 57% year-on-year as of May, according to Enroly, a web platform used by one in three international students to manage university enrolments.

The data, shared directly with the Financial Times, will form part of an Immigration Advisory Committee report due to be published on Tuesday on whether the government should allow international students to stay and work in the UK for two years after graduation.

The study into the postgraduate visa route was commissioned by Home Secretary James Cleverly in March to investigate concerns that postgraduate visas were being used as a backdoor immigration route rather than attracting and retaining the best and brightest students.

Enroly CEO Jeffrey Williams said the company's analysis showed that international student deposits, a key indicator of future enrollment, had plummeted.

This sharp decline signals a significant decline in the attractiveness of the UK as a study abroad destination. He added that this sharp decline compared to the previous year meant that further restrictive policies could worsen an already dire situation.

Enroly data for the September 2024 intake period includes postgraduate students hit by Sunak's decision last year to severely limit visas for bringing family members to the UK.

Ministers are expected to decide as early as this week whether to cut postgraduate courses. Sunak is under pressure from the Conservative right to repeal it ahead of the upcoming general election. This is to show the Conservatives are serious about reducing net legal migration, which exceeded a record 640,000 per year by June 2023.

Last week, former immigration secretary Robert Jenrick, who left Sunak's government in December, published a report with the conservative Center for Policy Studies think tank calling for the graduate visa route to be scrapped.

But in recent weeks the Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have come under a barrage of lobbying from the education sector, who argue that graduate visas are essential to the UK's ability to compete in the global market for talent.

Universities and industry leaders have argued that moves to tighten education visas would severely harm a sector that relies on foreign fee income for more than a fifth of its revenue. In general, overseas students pay 2 to 3 times more tuition than domestic students.

Student migration to the UK has reached an all-time high, with around 484,000 sponsored study visas issued in 2022. This is a 38% increase from 2021 when the graduate visa route was reintroduced. The previous version was deprecated in 2012.

In 2021-22, there were 820,310 postgraduate students studying in the UK, of whom almost half – 372,500 – were from overseas. It increased by about a third in 2017-18.

A letter co-signed by the chairmen of 17 regional chambers of commerce last week warned that the abolition of the graduate visa route and the resulting loss of international student income would have a serious impact on the UK's R&D capacity.

Jane Harrington, vice-chancellor of the University of Greenwich and chair of the University Alliance, who coordinated the letter, said ending the line would be a huge economic goal.

Eliminating graduate programs could also have a major impact on undergraduate applications, which have not yet declined, although annual growth rates have recently slowed noticeably.

Data from college admissions offices in January showed that international applications from undergraduate students increased 0.7% in January compared to the previous year.

The FT's analysis of data found that a third of institutions have seen a decline in the number of overseas applicants, indicating an uneven impact across the sector.

A survey of 75 universities last month by the British Universities International Liaison, which represents the international recruitment sector, found that almost nine in 10 universities would accept international students for admission in September 2024. It appears that support has decreased compared to the previous year.

suggestion

When it comes to undergraduate applications, nearly two-thirds of those surveyed reported a decline, according to the survey.

A senior government official said the government's position on the graduate visa route had not been decided in advance. I am waiting for the MAC report before deciding which direction to go. The official added that James Cleverly can be expected to read the MAC report and make a decision based on it.

Labor, which is leading in opinion polls ahead of the upcoming general election, refused to give its position before the MAC report was published.

The Home Office said: We are fully committed to striking the right balance between acting decisively to tackle net migration and attracting the best and brightest students to study at our universities while recognizing their significant contribution to the UK. I'm concentrating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5af0fe25-8c5c-46c3-9d9f-883b25a7f8b6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos