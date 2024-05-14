Zoox, Amazon's autonomous robot taxi unit, faces US investigation after 2 rear-end crashes





DETROIT (AP) Amazon's autonomous robotaxi unit is under investigation by the U.S. government's highway safety agency after two of its vehicles braked suddenly and were struck by the rear by motorcyclists.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday in documents posted on its website that it will evaluate the automated driving system developed by Zoox.

Both crashes involved Toyota Highlander SUVs with self-driving technology. They occurred during the day, and the agency confirmed that each of the Amazon vehicles was operating in autonomous mode before the crashes. In one crash, a motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and a Zoox driver reported minor injuries in the other, according to reports. Both occurred last month, one in San Francisco and the other in Spring Valley, Nevada.

The agency said the investigation would focus on the performance of the company's automated driving system during crashes, as well as its behavior in crosswalks around pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

In a statement, Zoox said it was committed to working with NHTSA to answer its questions. Transparency and collaboration with regulators are of the utmost importance, the company said. Zoox said the vehicles had human safety drivers on board.

Zoox reported the accidents as part of an order to automated vehicle companies issued in 2021.

Amazon acquired Zoox in June 2020 for a price that analysts put at more than $1 billion. In 2023, the Foster City, Calif., company said one of its funky four-person shuttles autonomously transported employees on public roads on a mile-long (1.6 kilometer) route between two Zoox buildings.

The company has launched a shuttle service exclusively for its employees. Analysts expect Amazon to use the Zoox system for autonomous deliveries.

Zoox shuttles have no steering wheel or pedals. The interior of the vehicle, shaped like a carriage, has two benches facing each other. It measures just under 12 feet (3.7 meters) long, about a foot (a third of a meter) shorter than a standard Mini Cooper. It is capable of going up to 75 mph (121 kilometers per hour), although it has started driving on public roads at up to 35 mph, the company said.

Zoox was already under investigation by the NHTSA. In March 2022, the agency began reviewing the company's certification that its vehicle met federal motor vehicle safety standards.

The agency said at the time that it would review whether Zoox used its own testing procedures to determine that certain federal standards were not applicable due to the robotaxis' unique configuration.

