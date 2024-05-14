UK weather: Exact date when Saharan eruption will hit UK in second heat wave of May





Warm weather is set to return to the UK later this month. Photo: Alamy/WXCharts

Temperatures are set to warm up again after Britain recorded its hottest day of the year over the weekend.

The UK is set to 'sizzle' once again this month after last week's mini-heatwave finally brought warm weather with temperatures reaching 26.5C.

But while much of the country enjoyed the end of several weeks of cloudy skies and rain, the mini-heatwave was short-lived.

Temperatures today remain relatively warm at around 17 degrees, but temperatures are expected to drop to 11 degrees in northern England later this week.

But it's not all bad news for those who are disappointed that the heat is fading away. Because new weather maps show it will return again this month.

Warm weather is set to return on Thursday, May 23, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s, according to maps from WX Charts.

The Express said the Midlands and North East of England could see these temperatures, with highs expected to reach 22C in London and Yorkshire.

And thanks to warm weather blowing in from North Africa, the sun is expected to last until next weekend.

Weather maps show the arrival of a 'Saharan hot air blast' later this month. Photo: WXCharts What does the National Weather Service say?

The long-term weather forecast from May 18th to 27th is as follows: This is subject to change as showers are expected across the UK over the weekend and beyond. The greatest risk of showers and thunderstorms is in the southern regions.

Temperatures are generally close to or slightly above average, and although winds tend to be light, it still feels warm in sunny areas. There are signs the showers will begin to ease across the north over the weekend, where drier and more settled conditions will be established for some time.

Next week, signals will be mixed and confidence will be low. Overall, the south is most likely to continue to see showers, while the north will continue to see the best of dry weather. Temperatures will probably remain slightly above average.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/uk-weather-sun-warm-heatwave-returns-met-office-forecast/

