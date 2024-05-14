Mortgage companies could deepen next recession, US officials warn





CNN New York —

U.S. officials fear the next recession will be worsened by a series of cascading bankruptcies in the mortgage industry caused by collapsing housing prices, frozen financial markets and soaring delinquencies.

The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, a SWAT team of financial regulators formed after the 2008 crisis, sounded the alarm Friday on an increasingly influential sector of the industry that has largely spiraled out of control: non-bank mortgage companies.

Unlike traditional banks, non-bank mortgage companies are highly exposed to fluctuations in the mortgage market, rely on funding that can dry up in times of stress, and do not have stable deposits to rely on as a safety net. And unlike banks, these companies are poorly regulated at the national level.

The FSOC warned that these unique vulnerabilities risk causing a domino effect in a future crisis where multiple mortgage companies fail, borrowers are priced out of the mortgage market, and the federal government is left holding the bag.

Simply put, vulnerabilities of nonbank mortgage companies can magnify shocks to the mortgage market and undermine financial stability, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who chairs the FSOC, said in the report.

Federal regulators are calling on states and Congress to take steps to address the risks posed here, including creating an industry-funded safety net to ease the turmoil caused by a mortgage company's bankruptcy.

Despite the lame term, nonbank mortgage companies have become essential players that originate most home mortgages in the United States today. They include major brands like Rocket Mortgage, PennyMac, and Mr. Cooper.

In 2022, nonbank mortgage companies originated about two-thirds of U.S. mortgages and held servicing rights to 54% of mortgage balances, according to the FSOC. This is a significant increase compared to 2008.

In fact, nonbank mortgage servicers hold servicing rights to nearly $6.3 trillion in outstanding balances on agency-backed mortgages, representing 70% of the total.

Nonbank mortgage companies have vulnerabilities that could cause them to amplify and transmit the effect of a shock to the mortgage market and the financial system as a whole, the FSOC said.

For example, if housing prices collapse in a future crisis, mortgage companies could simultaneously lose money and face liquidity shortages that make it difficult for them to make payments. required from investors on behalf of distressed borrowers, the FSOC said. These challenges would be exacerbated by the relatively high amount of debt of these companies.

This pressure on non-bank mortgage companies would then hurt borrowers seeking mortgages and could force the federal government to assume these obligations, regulators say.

Yellen and her colleagues on Friday called on state regulators to strengthen requirements and standards for nonbank mortgage companies, including asking them to determine how they could be safely dissolved in a crisis.

To address pressure on liquidity during a time of stress, regulators have called on Congress to consider legislation granting new authorities to Ginnie Mae to expand its backdrop aid program.

Additionally, regulators said Congress should consider creating a fund financed by nonbank mortgage companies to provide liquidity to nonbank mortgage servicers that are bankrupt or have reached the point of bankruptcy.

In response, the Mortgage Bankers Association, an industry trade group, said it supports the FSOC's goals of a safe, stable and sustainable financial services market, but called some of the recommendations unnecessary.

Years of punitive regulatory treatment of capital have already limited the willingness and ability of depository institutions to participate in the mortgage lending and servicing markets, Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the MBA, said in a statement Friday. While we support national standards for capital and liquidity requirements, adding duplicate requirements or supervisory entities in a heavily regulated market will add significant costs and complexity.

The ABA warned that managing these changes could reduce competition and increase borrowing costs.

Scott Olsen, executive director of Community Home Lenders of America, another trade group, said the FSOC report indicates no significant risk to taxpayers and only limited risk to the financial system as a whole.

Given the current challenges to homeownership affordability, CHLA hopes that regulators will not overreact to this limited risk with regulations and fees that restrict access to mortgage credit, a Olsen said in a statement.

Even some regulators are concerned about the new FSOC plan.

Brandon Milhorn, president and CEO of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, warned in a statement Friday that the recommendation to create a new liquidity fund was premature, to say the least.

Before considering such a proposal, Congress should require more research and analysis regarding the potentially dramatic and unintended consequences of this recommendation, Milhorn said. I am concerned that this recommendation could negatively impact the nonbank mortgage market, particularly for low- and moderate-income borrowers, communities of color, first-time home buyers, and veterans.

However, Patricia McCoy, a professor at Boston College Law School, warned that the reliance on short-term loans to finance non-bank mortgage companies leaves them vulnerable to collapse if mortgage rates rise. borrowing or drying up of loans.

Nonbank mortgage companies are thinly capitalized, making them vulnerable to bankruptcy if they lose financing or if defaults increase, said McCoy, a former mortgage regulator. In early 2007, we saw a tsunami of non-bank mortgage companies fail for precisely these reasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/13/economy/mortgage-company-risk-regulation-fsoc/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos