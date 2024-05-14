



Following an investigation that led to arrests and searches across the UK, London police said on Monday they had charged three men with assisting Hong Kong intelligence.

The three men charged under the UK's National Security Act have been identified as Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, from Staines-upon-Thames; Matthew Trickett, 37, from Maidenhead and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, from Hackney, East London.

Police said in a statement that the foreign intelligence agency involved in the above allegations is Hong Kong's intelligence agency.

The three men appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. Because the court case is currently ongoing, English reporting restrictions are in place, limiting what can be reported about the incident.

Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command, said the investigation was continuing. “While these crimes are concerning, I want to reassure the public that I do not believe there is a greater threat to them,” he said.

A total of 11 people were detained during the investigation. On May 1, eight men and one woman were arrested by counter-terrorism police in Yorkshire, northern England. The next day a man was arrested in London and another in Yorkshire. Among the charges is that he was forced into the country on May 1 at a residential address in the UK.

Eight people who were not charged were released from custody. The three men facing the charges did not enter pleas but were granted bail ahead of their next court appearance scheduled for May 24.

In the UK, China has been accused of several recent spies, including in Hong Kong. All these accusations are baseless and slanderous, the Chinese Embassy in London said in a statement.

In response to the latest claims, the statement referred to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by its initials and said, “The Chinese side resolutely rejects and strongly condemns the UK’s fabrication of the so-called incident and unfair criticism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.” A serious statement was made to the British on this matter.

The men's court appearance coincided with Chancellor Rishi Sunak's warning that the country was facing the most dangerous year in its history.

In a speech in London on Monday morning, Prime Minister Sunak described China, Russia, North Korea and Iran as a new, assertive axis of authoritarian states.

There will be more change in the next five years than in the past 30 years. I am confident that the next few years will be the most dangerous and most transformative times our country has ever experienced, adding: Our country stands at a crossroads. .

With a general election expected in the second half of the year, Prime Minister Sunak's speech had a very political tone, attempting to draw a line between the Conservatives and the opposition Labor Party, which are well ahead in opinion polls. Mr Sunak said Britain would become less safe if Labor leader Keir Starmer became prime minister.

He said that in the coming years, almost every aspect of our lives will change – from democracy to the most difficult questions of economy, society, war and peace.

Labour's campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden responded in a statement that the only way to stop the chaos, turn the page and begin renewal was to change government.

