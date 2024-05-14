US shale companies accused of collusion on oil prices





The US shale oil industry faces a series of lawsuits alleging that some of the sector's biggest companies colluded to curb production and raise prices, after similar allegations were made by US antitrust regulators .

ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and Diamondback Energy are among the companies named in at least 10 class action lawsuits alleging they conspired to coordinate and limit shale oil production, which had the effect of raising retail prices of shale oil. gasoline in the United States.

The most recent lawsuit was filed Monday in New Mexico District Court, just days after the Federal Trade Commission accused Scott Sheffield, the former boss of Pioneer Natural Resources, of trying to collude with OPEC to raise oil prices.

The lawsuits take aim at the industry's model of capital discipline, in which producers moved from rapidly increasing production in response to high prices in recent years to redirecting money to investors.

The New Mexico plaintiffs alleged that the group's collective failure to turn on the taps as crude prices skyrocketed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a departure from their historical practice and their rational and independent self-interest.

The lawsuits were thrust into the spotlight by the FTC's explosive findings last week, in which it accused Sheffield of trying to coordinate production levels with the OPEC cartel and other U.S. producers to improve the results of the Pioneers… to the detriment of American households. and Companies and kicked him off the Exxon board after the companies' $60 billion merger closed.

Pioneer, now owned by Exxon, said it disagreed with the FTC's complaint, which it said reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the U.S. and global oil markets and a misinterpretation of the nature and of the intent of Mr. Sheffield's actions. In a separate statement, Exxon said the FTC's allegations regarding Sheffield are completely inconsistent with the way we do business.

Six other companies named in the class action lawsuits Permian Resources, Chesapeake Energy, Continental Resources, Diamondback, Hess and EOG did not respond to requests for comment. Occidental said it believes the claims are baseless and intends to vigorously defend the company.

Thomas Burt, a partner at Wolf Haldenstein, a law firm representing the plaintiffs in the New Mexico case, said he expected more lawsuits to follow. He represents drivers in Illinois, Colorado, Nevada and Massachusetts, who say they paid more for gas because of the conspiracy.

This isn't the first time people in the oil business have created a mess that will take a lot of work to clean up, Burt said. The damage is significant. This class is expected to encompass approximately four years of gasoline sales to two-thirds of U.S. consumers.

Most of the class-action lawsuits filed against shale companies predate the FTC's Sheffield decision last week and have relied primarily on public comments by oil executives and media reports to make their case. The FTC's action will encourage lawyers to exploit evidence the agency uncovered during its investigation into the Exxon-Pioneer merger, legal experts say.

Eric Grannon, an antitrust attorney with the law firm White & Case, said the FTC's allegations of collusive behavior in the Exxon-Pioneer order have no legal effect in class actions. But he said it would likely lead to copycat cases and provide them with clues about where to look for evidence.

Private class-action lawyers will no doubt try to follow these FTC breadcrumbs in their own cases, he said.

This week, lawyers representing plaintiffs in the Nevada cases asked a judge to force Pioneer to turn over Sheffield's WhatsApp messages and other communications, some of which are detailed in the FTC's order. Pioneer initially refused this request.

Stuart Gross, an attorney with the law firm Gross Klein PC, said: “We now know that a consolidated body of evidence exists and has been identified and organized. The defendants will therefore have difficulty arguing that we are not entitled to it.

Gross represents commercial fishermen in a class-action lawsuit filed in Nevada against the same eight shale oil companies. The case accuses the companies of colluding with OPEC to artificially raise the price of marine fuel, citing exclusive dinners held with cartel members, private calls and meetings.

OPEC members speak openly about their cartel behavior, convinced that sovereign immunity will prevent them from being held accountable in American courts. These U.S. oil companies have no such protection and will be held accountable, Gross said.

The class action lawsuits allege that the shale companies violated the Sherman Act, a federal law designed to promote competition by prohibiting companies from colluding or merging to form a monopoly, as well as state antitrust and consumer protection laws. .

But legal experts said the allegations against Sheffield in the FTC order have not been tested in court and it is not yet clear whether the agency will refer the case to the Justice Department for further investigation.

Grannon said it was far from clear that the statements collected by the FTC were evidence of collusion. A unilateral statement by a manager, even to competitors, that it is in their common interest to raise prices or reduce production is not a violation of antitrust laws. It is only a violation if there is an agreement, he said.

