British universities decline in international students due to visa issues | foreign student





Universities are reporting a sharp fall in the number of international students applying to come to the UK amid warnings that further restrictions on student visas will disrupt the flow of talent vital to the UK's creative industries.

Universities and industry leaders are concerned that graduate visa eligibility, which allows international graduates to work in the UK for up to three years, could be scaled back or scaled back following the findings of a report by the Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC). It was handed over to the government on Tuesday.

Creative UK, which represents the creative industries, said removing the ability of international students to stay and work in the UK after graduation would be a major deterrent to studying in the UK and would harm a sector worth $108 billion a year. .

Restrictions on international students imposed earlier this year may have already led to a decline in applications from overseas, according to a survey of UK universities, and uncertainty over the fate of postgraduate visas appears to have led to a further decline in student applications.

A poll of 75 institutions by the British Universities International Liaison Association found that nine in 10 will see fewer overseas applications next academic year, with overall applications to postgraduate courses down 27% compared to last year. appeared to have decreased.

A joint letter from Creative UK and Universities UK, representing vice-chancellors, urges the government to reject plans to abolish or restrict the graduate visa route, arguing that international graduates are vital to the creative industries, which are now more important than those in the UK. It combines the aerospace, life sciences, and automotive industries.

Following further increases in visa fees and salary caps, graduate visas represent one of the few pathways through which talented graduates can remain in the UK and contribute to the country's growing creative industries, the letter states. Whether it's young Jimmy Choo developing his skills at Cordwainers or world-renowned DJ Peggy Gou studying at the London College of Fashion, the role our universities play in attracting the best creative talent from around the world demonstrates soft power influence. give. of our institution.

Sally Mapstone, vice-chancellor of St Andrews University and chancellor of universities in England, told Sky News on Sunday: International students are very important to British culture. They make a huge contribution to universities, the economy, skills and jobs, and I think it would be disastrous not only for the institutions, but indeed for the UK as a whole, if the Government took further unnecessary measures. Limit the number of international students.

The British Academy told the MAC that abolishing the graduate visa would dampen the vibrancy of the UK's academic and research environment and that the continued decline in international student numbers would threaten the financial sustainability of universities and trigger course closures and staff layoffs. .

Fears over the future of visas have grown since Home Secretary James Cleverly commissioned the MAC in March to ensure postgraduate courses are not abused. In particular, some of the demand for study visas is driven not so much by the desire to emigrate.

Last week, former immigration secretary Robert Jenrick argued in a paper to the Center for Policy Research think tank that graduate visas should be abolished, which he said allowed people to work in the gig economy for very low wages.

A government spokesperson said: We are fully focused on striking the right balance between acting decisively to tackle net migration and attracting the brightest students to our universities while recognizing their significant contribution to the UK. there is.

