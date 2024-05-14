Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” Debuts at Number One on the Hot 100





The rapper's “Euphoria” rises 11-3 this week, while Drake's “Family Matters” debuted at number seven

Kendrick Lamar's shading of Drake has propelled him to the top of the Hot 100 for the second time this year as “Not Like Us” debuts as the number one song in the country, Billboard announced Monday.

The song is one of two Drake reviews in the Top 10 this week, with Lamar's “Euphoria” coming in third, up from 11 this week, while “Like That,” Lamar's collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin' which started the war in the first place. , took sixth place from eighth place. Drake's “Family Matters,” meanwhile, debuted at number seven.

“Not Like Us,” quickly became the most popular among a wave of diss tracks the two superstars unleashed on each other last week, with Lamar unleashing incendiary lyrics calling Drake a pedophile and rap colonizer. The song debuted this week with 70.9 million streams. The song also generated an additional 15,000 traditional sales. Tendency

“Not Like Us” dethroned Taylor Swift and Post Malone's “Fortnight,” which spent the last two weeks at number one since the release of Swift's The Tortured Poets Department.

With the song now at the top, the question now is whether it has the juice to stay atop the Hot 100 for another week, or if interest begins to wane as the initial hype begins to settle in. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/kendrick-lamar-number-one-not-like-us-drake-diss-hot-100-1235019321/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos