3 stocks that could soar as the UK stock market wakes up from its slumber

Currently, the UK stock market is showing good trends. After years of poor performance, it suddenly rose.

Here I'll highlight three stocks that I think could succeed if this trend continues. I think these stocks are undervalued and worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio today.

First up is Rightmove (LSE: RMV). We operate the UK's largest property search portal.

I think this stock is cheap right now.

Rightmove, a high-quality internet company with an outstanding track record, is one of the most profitable companies in the FTSE 100 index.

However, the current P/E ratio is only 20.8, which drops to 18.5 using next year's earnings forecast.

In my opinion, that revenue multiple is too low.

If this company were listed in the US, I think its P/E ratio would be between 25 and 30.

It's worth pointing out that Rightmove may face more competition in the coming years. Recently, its rival, OnTheMarket, was acquired by an American company with considerable financial power.

However, as a user of the Rightmoves app and website, I am confident that people will continue to use the service.

It's worth noting that analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their price target to 650p. It is about 20% higher than the current stock price.

Ashted

The next stock I'd like to keep an eye on is Ashtead (LSE: AHT). It is a construction equipment rental company that generates a lot of revenue in the United States.

This stock has performed quite well this year. It's up about 10% so far this year.

But compared to its main US competitor, United Rentals, which was up more than 20%, it actually underperformed dramatically. So I think we have some catching up to do.

Let me point out that Deutsche Bank's target price is 6,800p, 15% higher than the current share price.

Looking at analysts' earnings forecasts, Ashtead stock is currently trading at a forward-looking P/E ratio of around 18.

I think multiples are attractive for a company that is well positioned to benefit from America's huge infrastructure boom, as well as live concerts and events.

In other words, the construction industry is a cyclical industry. Therefore, there is always a possibility of an industry downturn.

JD Sports Fashion

Lastly, there is JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD.). A leading athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

I think this stock is attractive to me for a few reasons.

One is that there has been a huge decline over the last two and a half years. It is currently at a nearly 50% discount from its peak.

Another thing is that the price is very affordable. The company's P/E ratio is currently below 10.

For a company that sells Nike and Adidas sneakers, which are in high demand and exposed to big trends like casualization in fashion and a growing focus on wellness, this seems too low.

Of course, a consumer slowdown is a risk here. There are signs that inflation may be making JD's key demographic a bit cash-strapped.

However, I think there is a margin of safety at the current valuation.

