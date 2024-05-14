Sleepy Philippine towns welcome return of US forces to counter China





SANTA ANA, Philippines (AP) The isolated coastal town of Santa Ana, on the northeastern tip of the Philippine mainland, has long been known to tourists mainly for its beaches, waterfalls, fireflies and a few casinos.

But that has changed since this laid-back town of about 35,000, which still doesn't have a traffic light, became strategically important to America.

The United States and the Philippines, longtime treaty allies, have identified Santa Ana, in northern Cagayan province, as one of nine mostly rural areas where rotating groups of U.S. forces could camp indefinitely and store their weapons and equipment on local military bases under the enhanced agreement. Defense cooperation agreement.

U.S. soldiers disembark inside the Camilo Osias Naval Base in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, after participating in joint military exercises Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila )

Thousands of U.S. forces withdrew from two massive naval and air bases in the Philippines in the early 1990s at the end of the Cold War, ending nearly a century of U.S. military presence in the country. In recent years, Washington has strengthened an arc of military alliances in Asia to counter an increasingly assertive China, which it now sees as its greatest security challenge.

This is consistent with the Philippines' efforts to strengthen its external defenses after an alarming wave of territorial hostilities with Beijing in the South China Sea that began last year. The clashes on the high seas injured several members of the Philippine navy, damaged their boats and strained diplomatic relations.

The isolated city of Santa Ana is caught in the geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing due to its strategic location. It lies across a maritime border with Taiwan, the self-governing island that China considers a renegade province that must be reconquered by force if necessary. The United States is committed to defending the territory.

Some Santa Ana villagers expressed apprehension about living near U.S. forces. Their governor, Manuel Mamba, vehemently opposed the impending US military presence, saying it would make Cagayan a military target of China.

Other villagers say the Philippines needs the Americans as a crucial counterweight to China, which they say is using its military might to threaten Manila's territorial interests in the South China Sea.

There is no choice. If you compare the number of our forces to China's, they have a lot more, Romeo Asuncion, Santa Ana's head of planning and economic development, told the Associated Press. If the Americans were here, they would protect us no matter what.

There are also prospects of economic benefits and aid from the US military presence.

If they donate a school, that will be a good thing, Asuncion said.

Rowena Castillo, a consultant to the city's mayor, expressed hope that more attention to Santa Ana would boost tourism. She recently handed out brochures promoting the city's resorts, waterfalls, a historic lighthouse, a crocodile-shaped island and an area teeming with fireflies.

A woman plays with a child in the coastal town of Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A carnival worker sits in front of a game booth in front of the town hall in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A worker carries a bag of rice in the coastal town of Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Workers push a motorcycle along a wooden board at the port in the coastal city of Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Some villagers acknowledged that even without U.S. forces, the town would likely be hit by any major-power military confrontation because of Santa Ana's relative proximity to Taiwan.

Authorities and village chiefs met recently at the initiative of the local army to discuss contingency plans, including the possibility of setting up emergency shelters for refugees, in case tensions arise. between China and Taiwan would escalate into armed conflict, said Marion Miranda, Santa Anas disaster mitigation manager. officer, told the AP.

One of the issues is where we could bring potential refugees and what the budget is for that, Miranda said.

In another rural Cagayan town, southwest of Santa Ana, called Lal-lo, part of the airport has been designated as a possible encampment site for U.S. forces.

Unlike the two massive military bases that U.S. forces once occupied, including a naval base at Subic Bay that was roughly the size of Singapore and had a bustling red light district, the U.S. military is building a new presence in a much smaller area within Philippine Camps.

This shows the U.S. military mess hall at Lal-lo Airport, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A U.S. soldier shows a processing area inside Lal-lo Airport, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

During large-scale combat exercises called Balikatan Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder that ended Friday, Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters carrying allied forces, their weapons and other supplies landed and took off from Lal- lo and the Santa Ana Naval Camp. Some journalists, notably from The AP, were invited to witness the combat maneuvers.

It's an important place. It's critical because it's an EDCA site, so it's a very big problem for the United States and for the Philippines, U.S. Navy Lt. Col. Matthew Schultz told reporters at the Lal-lo airport.

One of the challenges we currently face at this airfield is that there are not many parking spaces, taxiways or additional space on the apron to facilitate the passage of a large number of planes, Schultz said.

The EDCA agreement, signed in 2014, had an initial duration of 10 years and was automatically extended with the agreement of both parties, Ambassador to the United States José Manuel Romualdez said by telephone from Washington.

The agreement allows rotating groups of U.S. forces to stay at military sites free of charge and store their defense equipment there, with the exception of nuclear weapons.

The United States has allocated more than $82 million to build ammunition and fuel storage facilities, an urban combat training center, aircraft parking lots, runway repairs and warehouses for items humanitarian response in the first five EDCA sites.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed last year to add four more EDCA sites where U.S. forces could stay, including the Philippine Navy Camp in Santa Ana and the Lal-lo Airport.

Marcos and other Philippine officials say the renewed U.S. military presence would strengthen the Philippines' external defense and help Filipinos respond more quickly to natural disasters and is not directed against any country.

China, however, has expressed concern over the increased deployment of U.S. troops in the Philippines and elsewhere in Asia and said EDCA sites in the northern Philippines could serve as surveillance outposts and staging grounds for U.S. forces to contain Beijing.

FILE – Filipinos ride their tricycles past U.S. military vehicles at the Camilo Osias Naval Base in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

A U.S. soldier prepares meals at the start of the day at Lal-lo Airport in the northern Philippines' Cagayan province, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Such a display of combat preparedness by the United States and the Philippines, according to Romualdez, aims to prevent a major conflict by making Chinese leader Xi Jinping aware of the cost of a bad decision.

We do precisely all of these things as a deterrent, Romualdez said. We're trying to tell Xi, when you wake up in the morning, you're going to say: I'm not going to do this. Not today, not tomorrow and hopefully never.

___

Associated Press reporter Joeal Calupitan in Manila contributed to this report.

