British minister apologizes to women affected by birth trauma | health





The Health Secretary has apologized to women affected by birth trauma after a parliamentary inquiry that heard harrowing accounts of childbirth from more than 1,300 women found a postcode lottery for maternity care.

The Birth Trauma Inquiry, led by Conservative MP Theo Clarke and Labor MP Rosie Duffield, will call for a complete overhaul of birth and postnatal care in the UK.

Maria Caulfield, the minister for women and health, admitted on Monday that ministers had long misunderstood their approach to maternity services.

Of course, when asked if he had anything to apologize for, Caulfield said: As Minister for Women's Health, I know maternity services are not where we want them to be, she told Sky News.

The survey, which is due to release its results on Monday morning, calls for a national plan to improve maternity care. The Times found that poor care is often normalized and women are treated as inconveniences. Among the recommendations is the creation of a Commissioner for Obstetrics and Gynecology who would report to the Prime Minister.

Clarke, the Stafford MP, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: [in the inquiry] There seems to be a postcode lottery for maternity care in this country, which I think is unacceptable, meaning that depending on where you live you will literally be provided with different levels of care depending on how you receive support. During and after childbirth.

She called on the government to publish a national maternity improvement strategy led by a new obstetrics and gynecology commissioner who will report directly to the prime minister, but added that the inquiry was progressing very constructively.

Clark said of her childbirth experience: After she came out of surgery, I remember pressing her emergency button and a woman coming in and telling me she couldn't help me, that she wasn't her baby and that she wasn't her problem, and then going out and leaving me there. It flies. . So we need to make sure we have a safe level of staffing.

Caulfield insisted the government was already carrying out much of the work recommended.

She told Times Radio: It's not just about childbirth and what happens afterward, which is probably what we've been doing wrong for so long. This has been happening to women for decades. This is about caring for women before they are born.

She cited the introduction of perinatal pelvic health services, maternal mental health services and the treatment of serious perineal tears as changes that have already been made in England.

She added: We certainly know what the report says. We're in the process of rolling out some of these services to prevent this from happening in the first place, so we can take better care of women.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said the experiences of the more than 1,300 women who had evidence for the inquiry were not enough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/article/2024/may/13/uk-inquiry-calls-for-maternity-care-overhaul-after-harrowing-testimonies

