Everything you need to know about wraparound care – Education Hub





The UK Government has supported working families with its largest ever investment in childcare, making childcare more affordable, accessible and flexible.

As part of this announcement, we have expanded our comprehensive care for primary school children across England by increasing the number of places available to support working families.

But what exactly is wraparound care? We explain everything you need to know, from what the information is to how to access it.

What is wraparound care?

Comprehensive childcare is after-school care for children of primary school age during term time in England. For example, a regular after-school care service that operates until after 6pm.

Childcare must be provided every school day outside of regular school hours and aims to help parents access more childcare services and work when they want.

This is different from out-of-school activities or school clubs, which may be less frequent and one-off activities.

Around 60% of primary schools across England offer comprehensive childcare before and after school.

Private, voluntary and independent providers, including childminders and early childhood settings, can also provide comprehensive childcare services. It is often implemented at school sites or other settings in the local area.

How can I find a comprehensive daycare center near me?

Parents looking for childcare options for primary school children should contact the Family Information Service run by their child's school or local authority to find out what comprehensive childcare services are currently available in their area.

From September 2024, parents can expect to see an increase in the number of available wraparound childcare places across the country.

We expect all parents who need it to have access to comprehensive childcare services through their school or other local provider by September 2026.

We encourage parents to contact their child's school or their local authority's Family Information Service about their needs for inclusive childcare, even if it is not currently available.

Who is eligible for wraparound care?

Our aim is for every parent in England with a primary school child to have access to comprehensive care in their local area by September 2026.

How much does it cost and is financial assistance available?

Providers set their own fees for wraparound locations, so prices may vary.

Parents will pay the child care provider directly for their child's home.

Parents who qualify for tax-free childcare or Universal Credit childcare can use the support to pay for comprehensive childcare costs.

Tax-free child care can save eligible parents up to 2,000 per year for children under 11 years of age and up to 4,000 per year for children under 17 years of age with disabilities.

Universal Credit Childcare can save eligible parents up to 85% on the cost of childcare for children up to 16 years old.

To find out if you qualify for Tax-Free Childcare or Universal Credit Childcare, visit the Childcare Choices website.

What happens if comprehensive child care is not available where I live?

If you live in the UK, you can ask your child's school to consider setting up inclusive childcare for your child if it does not already offer it.

You should send a letter or email to your child's school, including when comprehensive care is most needed and detailing the days and times it is needed. The school will let you know its decision within the semester.

How are you supporting local authorities to deliver comprehensive scale-up of care?

To enable more wraparound care, local authorities will receive a share of $289 million to help them identify and accommodate the needs of parents in their area.

They can also use the funding to test different ways to increase wraparound options, such as working with local private service providers or working with schools.

We have also provided local authorities with an additional $100 million in equity to ensure local childcare settings, including early years and wraparound settings, have sufficient physical space to deliver programs from next year.

What else are we doing to improve access to under-five child care for working parents?

We will double the amount we invest in child care over the next few years, from about $4 billion to about $8 billion annually.

As part of this investment, by September 2025, working parents will be able to claim 30 hours of childcare per week for 38 weeks of the year from 9 months until their child starts school.

Childcare centers will also receive $204 million in cash support that can be used to ease cost pressures such as staffing costs, training and bills.

You can find out more about how we've invested in childcare in the UK on our Education Hub.

