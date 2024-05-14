Big U.S. banks dominated fossil fuel financing in 2023, campaign report says





JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho and Bank of America were named the biggest backers of the fossil fuel industry last year, in a report by climate activists that calculated that the world's biggest banks have provided a total of $6.9 billion to the sector in the eight years since the Paris climate agreement. .

The 15th annual report, produced by a coalition of campaign groups coordinated by Rainforest Action Network, reveals that the world's 60 largest lenders provided around $705 billion in financing in 2023 alone.

Overall, financing for gas-fired power, Arctic oil and gas, and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects declined last year, while it increased for LNG-focused companies.

JPMorgan had committed $40.8 billion to fossil fuel companies in 2023, making the U.S. bank the top lender this year and since the Paris agreement, the report said.

The International Energy Agency said three years ago that there could be no new oil, gas and coal developments if the world wanted to reach net zero emissions by 2050 to curb global warming, according to to the Paris agreement.

The largest backer of companies developing fossil fuel projects in 2023 was also JPMorgan, while Citi ranked first since the Paris agreement, despite less funding over the past two years.

JPMorgan said it was one of the world's largest financiers of traditional and clean energy companies. It announced this year that it would disclose a ratio showing the proportion of low-carbon energy financing compared to fossil fuel financing, a move that New York City's comptroller had requested on behalf of pensions that it manages.

We believe our data reflects our business more completely and accurately than third-party estimates, JPMorgan said.

Bank of America also highlighted its ratio of clean energy lending to fossil fuels, saying BloombergNEF data showed it led among its U.S. peers on that basis. We are engaged with customers across the energy spectrum to help them achieve their energy transition goals, he says.

The RAN report notes, however, that some banks have backed away from their green measures, including Bank of America which dropped its exclusions on Arctic drilling, thermal coal and coal-fired power plants.

The bank said it has clarified its process, but its assessment of the need for enhanced due diligence due to higher risks of doing business in certain areas remains unchanged.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Citi said it is committed to the global transition to a low-carbon economy and supports its clients in their journey to decarbonize, while meeting the needs for energy security, affordability and reliability.

Since 2020, it has reached $441 billion toward a $1 trillion sustainable finance goal, it said, and disclosed progress toward net zero in its annual report.

Chinese banks dominated the financing of coal mines and coal-fired power plants in 2023, according to the RAN report, while Canadian banks dominated the tar sands oil sector.

Japan's Mizuho declined to comment, but data indicates it has increased funding related to the construction of methane gas infrastructure, in line with national government policies.

In Europe, Barclays ranked as the largest fossil fuel financier in 2023 and since the Paris Agreement, committing $24.2 billion in 2023 and $235 billion in total since 2016, the report estimates.

The bank said it had a $1 trillion target for sustainable and transition financing by 2030, with a focus on diversified energy companies that invest in low-carbon sectors and in further monitoring those engaged in the development of new oil and gas projects.

Barclays said its financed emissions for the energy sector were reduced by 44 percent between 2020 and 2023, exceeding its 2030 target.

The UK-based bank disputed the methodology of the latest RAN report, saying it appeared the figures captured all corporate finance provided to a business and allocated it based on revenue streams, rather than l use of the products.

The report's authors revealed the change in methodology in 2023 to take into account banks' participation in corporate finance operations, including bonds, loans and equity issuances, even if the bank was not the main bookkeeper.

This used a formula developed by the research company Profundo. Previous reports relied on credit scores calculated by Bloomberg as the data provider.

The authors said the change was made to cover all bank financing and to ensure a better overall picture. Bloomberg was a standard data source in North America, but not in all other markets, they noted.

