Britain indicts three Hong Kong intelligence officials | political news





As cases against Chinese and Russian spies increase across Europe, allegations of violating the National Security Act are being raised.

British police have charged three men with helping Hong Kong's intelligence agency.

The men were detained along with several others during a series of raids across Britain last week, police said on Monday. The operation is the latest in a series of actions targeting suspected Russian and Chinese spies across Europe.

They were due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to face charges brought under the National Security Act, passed last year to introduce new measures against foreign espionage threats.

“While these crimes are concerning, I want to reassure the public that I do not believe there is a greater threat to them,” Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command, said in a statement.

London police said 11 people had been detained earlier this month, most of them from Yorkshire in northern England.

Those charged were Chee Leong Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Cheung Bi-yuan, 63, all from south-east England.

Seven other men and one woman were not charged and were later released from custody.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, without providing further details about the allegations.

Espionage charges on the rise

The arrests come amid growing concerns across Europe about intelligence operations linked to China and Russia.

Britain announced in late April that it had arrested two people on charges of providing unfavorable information to China.

On the same day, German police reported indicting three citizens on charges of passing technology with potential military purposes to Chinese intelligence, with whom they are accused of collaborating since at least June 2022.

That same month, Germany arrested an aide to a far-right member of the European Parliament on suspicion of spying for China.

British police noted on Monday that the charges against the three men for their Hong Kong intelligence work were not related to the current Russia-related investigation conducted under the National Security Act.

The British government said on Wednesday it was expelling a Russian defense attaché on espionage charges, amid a raft of measures targeting Moscow's intelligence-gathering activities in Britain.

Home Secretary James Cleverley said the measures took aim at the Russian government's reckless and dangerous activities across Europe.

