Biden Bans Chinese Bitcoin Mine Near US Nuclear Missile Base





President Biden on Monday ordered a Chinese company to close and sell the Wyoming cryptocurrency mine it built a mile from an Air Force base that controls intercontinental ballistic missiles in nuclear weapon.

The cryptomining facility, which operates high-powered computers in a data center near FE Warren Base in Cheyenne, poses a risk to U.S. national security, the president said in an executive order, because its equipment could be used for surveillance and espionage purposes. .

The New York Times reported last October that Microsoft, which operates a nearby data center supporting the Pentagon, had reported the China-connected cryptocurrency mine to the Federal Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, warning that it could allow for the Chinese to fully continue their activities. -spectrum intelligence collection operations. An investigation by the commission identified risks to national security, according to the president's order.

The order did not detail these risks. But Microsoft's report to the federal committee, obtained last year by the Times, said: “We suggest the possibility that the computing power of an industrial-level cryptomining operation, as well as the presence of an unidentified number of Chinese nationals in direct proximity to Microsoft data. Center and one of three strategic missile bases in the United States, constitute significant threat vectors.

Now, the mine must immediately cease operations and the owners must remove all equipment within 90 days and sell or transfer ownership within 120 days, according to the order, which cites the risks associated with mining equipment foreign source of the installation. The vast majority of machines that power cryptomining operations in the United States are made by Chinese companies.

Cryptomining operations are housed in large warehouses or shipping containers filled with specialized computers that typically run around the clock, performing billions of calculations per second, searching for a sequence of numbers that will reward them with a new cryptocurrency. The most common is Bitcoin, which is currently worth over $60,000 apiece. Crypto mines consume a lot of electricity: at full capacity, the Cheyenne mine would consume as much electricity as 55,000 homes.

Chinese-owned cryptocurrency mines have boomed in the United States since the facilities were effectively banned in China in 2021. Although some cryptomining activities have since restarted in China, Chinese crypto entrepreneurs are attracted to United States for its relatively cheap electricity and well-developed legal system. system.

The Times found Chinese-owned or operated Bitcoin mines in at least 12 states, including Arkansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming, which together consume as much energy as 1.5 million homes. Some are owned by people or companies with ties to the Chinese government or the Communist Party. Until recently, the main supplier of mining equipment operated from an office in a Communist Party facility on Hainan Island, the Times found.

President Biden's order follows the signing in late April of a bipartisan bill banning the social media app TikTok in the United States unless its Chinese owner sells it.

This is also the second time in recent weeks that Chinese-owned cryptomining operations have been targeted by elected officials.

This month, Arkansas Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed two laws restricting foreign ownership of cryptomining operations in the state. The legislation prohibits ownership of crypto mines by foreign nationals from China, Iran, Cuba and other countries subject to State Department rules known as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Arkansas has seen a significant influx of Bitcoin mining operations in recent years. In October, the Times reported that Chinese investors linked to the authoritarian government were operating at least three mines in Arkansas. A former operations-related employee wrote of traveling to more than 200 target mining sites in more than 10 states.

Laws restricting ownership of cryptomining operations in Arkansas aim to amend last year's so-called Right to Mining Act, which offered broad protections to the industry by limiting local regulation, and sparked violent reaction among residents near the mines. One such operation, linked to Chinese nationals, is the subject of a lawsuit by residents who say the incessant complaints of thousands of fans cooling computers have ruined their lives and lowered their property values. In addition to new restrictions on noisy operations, the amended law requires that cryptomines owned in part by foreign nationals subject to weapons regulations be completely divested within a year.

Mr. Biden's order targets an offshore company called MineOne Partners Limited and associated MineOne entities registered in Delaware. A lawsuit against MineOne brought by a Wyoming cryptocurrency company forced the disclosure of its owners, which included Chinese nationals. In 2022, Bit Origin Ltd., a former Chinese pork producer that turned to cryptocurrency mining, partnered with a MineOne entity and built the mine, which began operating in early 2023.

Li Jiaming, chairman of Bit Origin Ltd., was not immediately available for comment. In an interview last year, Mr. Li said investors chose the site because they had secured a contract with the local power company to supply its electricity, not because of its proximity to the base. or data center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/13/us/bitcoin-mine-biden-ban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos