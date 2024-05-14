Russia-Ukraine war: Blinken arrives in kyiv to reassure Ukraine of American support





CNN-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise trip to kyiv on Tuesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian forces make significant progress on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Blinkens' visit was the first by a Biden administration official since the long-delayed transfer of additional U.S. funding to the war-torn country.

America's top diplomat is due to deliver a speech later Tuesday and discussed recent battlefield updates during his meeting with Zelensky.

Russia continues its new advance into northeastern Ukraine after making several major advances there over the past week, Moscow's most significant gains since kyiv's forces retook Kharkiv at the end of the summer 2022.

Blinken and Zelensky discussed recent battlefield updates and the importance of newly arrived U.S. security aid to help repel Russian attacks, the U.S. State Department spokesperson said. Matthew Miller, in a press release following the meeting.

In a speech Monday evening, hours before meeting Blinken, Zelensky said: “We understand how the enemy is acting and we see the plan to withdraw our forces.

US President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion foreign aid package last month, including nearly $61 billion for Ukraine, following a successful six-month campaign led by the White House to shore up support in a House Republican Party conference increasingly reluctant to send more money overseas.

Before meeting Zelensky, Blinken said U.S. weapons had begun arriving in Ukraine and more were on the way to help it succeed on the battlefield with Russia.

We know this is a difficult time, Blinken said. But we also know that in the short term, help is now on the way. Some of it has already arrived, and more will arrive, and it will make a real difference against Russian aggression on the battlefield.

He also praised the extraordinary courage of the Ukrainian people and said that we are also determined that Ukraine will be firmly autonomous, militarily, economically and democratically, a strong, prosperous, free and prosperous Ukraine is the best possible reproach (the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Amid Ukrainian setbacks on the battlefield, Blinken intends to send a strong signal of reassurance to Ukrainians, a U.S. official said.

Western leaders have reacted with concern to Russia's unexpected new attack in Kharkiv. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron acknowledged it was an extremely dangerous moment in the war, telling Sky News that Russia had effectively invaded the country. [Ukraine] Again.

The Secretary of State's mission here is really to discuss how our additional assistance will be executed in a way that will help strengthen their defenses and allow them to increasingly regain the initiative on the battlefield, a declared the American official.

Zelensky will urge Blinken to provide more military support to the Ukrainian military, including additional air defense support. We want to get it as quickly as possible, and the second point concerns air defense, which is the biggest deficit for us. I think the biggest problem is that today we really need two patriots for the Kharkiv region, because there are people who are under attack, civilians, warriors, everyone is under Russian missiles, he told reporters.

In his fourth visit to Ukraine since the 2022 Russian invasion, Blinken was also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as well as with civil society and private sector partners.

They will discuss updates from the battlefield, the impact of new U.S. economic and security assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to support the economic recovery of Ukraine, according to a State Department statement.

Russia mounts ground offensive in northeastern Ukraine

Just days before Blinken's arrival, the Ukrainian general said the situation in the northeastern region of Kharkiv had deteriorated significantly after Russia claimed to have captured four additional villages as it expanded its cross-border offensive surprise.

U.S. officials acknowledge that slowing U.S. support, due to infighting in Congress, has exacerbated a difficult situation for Ukraine.

There's no doubt there was a cost, Blinken said this weekend on CBS. We are doing everything we can to expedite this aid, he said. But it's a difficult moment.

Some additional support is already on the front lines, the official said. Specifically, the United States has begun investing in ATACMS missile systems, particularly in preparation for Russian activities currently in Kharkiv, the official added.

It's a difficult fight. There are no questions. But we are confident that the Ukrainians will be increasingly effective in fending off the Russians as our aid comes to us both from the United States and other allies and partners, the official said.

Russian forces have advanced south into Ukrainian villages in the Kharkiv region after launching their surprise cross-border assault four days ago.

One of the main Russian efforts appears to have been targeted at Lyptsi, described by a Ukrainian military blogger as a very important village due to its position on Ukraine's second defensive line.

The intention behind the new Russian offensive, which began early Friday morning, is unclear; this may involve creating a buffer zone to reduce Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, or perhaps even a new assault on the city of Kharkiv, 30 kilometers to the south.

It could also be an attempt to draw Ukrainian forces away from other key Russian objectives further south, as Zelensky explained in his speech Sunday evening.

Officials told CNN there would be a lag between approval of billions for Ukraine in the aid bill and the arrival of the majority of aid that will make a significant difference on the forehead.

These officials said Western intelligence services believe Russia is seeking to exploit the gap in delivery times to further intensify air and ground attacks on Ukraine in what they see as a window of opportunity.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a news conference Monday that the United States expects Russia to move forward in Kharkiv and that even if Russia could make further progress in the coming weeks, the United States did not anticipate major breakthroughs.

Over time, the additional influx of U.S. aid and continued support from partners will enable Ukraine to continue to resist this type of aggression, Patel said.

U.S. officials have sought ways to quickly deliver vital military supplies to Ukraine from the aid program, using the Presidential Withdrawal Authority (PDA), which removes equipment from existing U.S. stockpiles.

Just moments after Biden signed the aid bill last month, the United States announced a billion-dollar PDA program, with the president saying at the time that equipment shipments to the Ukraine would begin in the coming hours.

And on Friday, the United States announced another PDA package worth $400 million and the sale of HIMARS, a rocket launcher that the Kiev army used with great effectiveness against Russian forces, for $30 million.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday that the administration will announce a third PDA package in the coming days, to really increase the pace of deliveries.

This delay has put Ukraine in a hole and we are trying to help it get out of it as quickly as possible, Sullivan said.

