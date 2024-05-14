There is no evidence that international students are abusing UK graduate visas, review finds | foreign student





There is no evidence of widespread abuse of Britain's graduate visa route, government immigration advisers have concluded, despite repeated claims from senior Conservative figures that it is being used to enter the job market.

The Immigration Advisory Council (MAC) said international students should remain eligible for graduate visas, which allow them to work for two to three years after graduation. Members said the risk of abuse was relatively low and did not undermine the integrity and quality of the higher education system.

Vice-chancellors expressed relief at the decision, warning that abolishing graduate visas would cause financial chaos for the sector. But higher education leaders said they remained concerned No 10 could single out elements of the report to justify further crackdowns.

James Cleverly, the home secretary, commissioned the review amid growing allegations within the Tory party that graduate visas were being abused for employment.

Last week, former immigration secretary Robert Jenrick argued in a paper to the Center for Policy Research think tank that graduate visas should be abolished, which he said allowed people to work for very low wages in the gig economy.

In a candid response, committee chair Professor Brian Bell said: Our review recommends that the graduate route should remain intact and not undermine the quality and integrity of the UK higher education system.

Postgraduate courses are a key part of our offer to international students to come and study in the UK. The tuition fees these students pay help the university cover the losses it incurs in teaching and conducting research with UK students. Without these students, many universities would have to downsize and less research would be conducted.

The committee said:

There are concerns about the potential exploitation of both student and graduate visa holders due to poor practices by certain agents who may be recruiting students for courses and misselling UK higher education, but this is a separate issue from abuse of graduate rules. route.

In 2023, 114,000 graduate pathway visas will be granted to principal applicants, with a further 30,000 visas granted to dependents.

Use of the graduate pathway is concentrated among four nationalities. The top four countries – India, Nigeria, China and Pakistan – account for 70% of all graduate visas, with India accounting for more than 40%.

Postgraduate visa holders initially engage in many low-paying jobs, but their outcomes improve over time, the report found.

The MAC review was unable to assess the risk of overstay due to a lack of Home Office data.

Alex Proudfoot, chief executive of flagship body Independent Higher Education, said: We have been quick to confirm that the government will follow expert advice to maintain postgraduate visas in their current form, and that the education sector and We urge you to work together again and commit to: Maximize the benefits international students bring.

Tim Bradshaw, CEO of the Russell Group of leading research universities, said: The overall message from MAC is that postgraduate courses are meeting the targets set by the government. We therefore urge Ministers to end the uncertainty and confirm as soon as possible that the route will continue in its entirety.

In February, Universities United Kingdom (UUK) said it would review its international student admissions procedures following allegations of bad practices by agents recruiting international students.

The MAC recommended that the government should establish a mandatory registration system for international recruitment agents and require universities to publish data on their use of agents to protect the integrity of the UK higher education system.

The review was launched in March after Cleverly instructed a committee that provides independent advice to the government to look into evidence of abuse of graduate pathways, including those that are not fit for purpose, and investigate which universities produce graduates who are: It has begun. I used the route.

Vivienne Stern, CEO of UUK, said: The MAC's recommendation that postgraduate courses should maintain their current conditions is very important and welcome.

She said the uncertainty caused by the visa review decision was toxic. We hope and expect that the Government will now heed the advice they have received and provide firm assurances that graduate visas will continue to be maintained.

A government spokesperson said: We are committed to attracting the best and brightest to study at our world-class universities while preventing abuse of our immigration system. That is why the Home Secretary has commissioned an independent review of postgraduate courses.

We have already taken decisive action to tackle unsustainable levels of migration, and our plans are progressing well, with the number of visa applications on key routes falling by 24% in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year.

We are considering the results of our review very closely and will respond fully in due course.

