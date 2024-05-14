The shortage of accountants prompts the United States to accelerate access to qualifications





Leaders of the U.S. accounting profession have indicated they may reduce the education requirements to become an accountant, amid growing concern about a shortage of new recruits.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants on Tuesday dropped its opposition to calls to reduce the level of college education needed to earn the CPA designation. This is currently set at the equivalent of five years, one year longer than a typical bachelor's degree in the United States.

The declaration marks a turning point in what had become an increasingly tense struggle between the professional body and reformers.

Calls for reform are growing louder as the number of U.S. students taking accounting courses and taking professional exams declines, forcing some accounting firms to struggle to hire replacements for babysitters. -boomers who are retiring.

An AICPA advisory group, made up of representatives from large and small businesses, said Tuesday that the profession needs to prioritize the cost and duration of education to address the shortage.

It called for, among other reforms, a licensing model based on skills and not tied to college credit hours. The AICPA, in turn, expressed directional support for the group's recommendations.

While expanding approaches to CPA licensing alone will not solve the accounting talent problem, we believe our licensing process must take into account changing market conditions, said the AICPA.

Minnesota accounting groups are among those pushing to change state laws to reduce training requirements for licensure, a move that the AICPA says threatens established reciprocal agreements of long-standing allowing accountants to practice across state lines.

Sue Coffey, executive director of public accounting at the AICPA, said the goal is to have an alternative to the current requirements by this time next year, but that state accounting boards or legislatures of states adopting the changes could take much longer.

The currently mandatory fifth year of education should be replaced with skills requirements, she said, including technical knowledge and communication and strategic thinking skills.

I really hope Minnesota and others who are talking about it see the value in working with the rest of the country, Coffey said. This is our attempt to bring everyone together.

While three-quarters of U.S. accountants are at or near retirement age, the AICPA's membership fell from 430,000 in 2017 to 400,000 last year, according to its latest annual report, thus missing its membership goal for the fifth year out of the last six.

The number of people taking the CPA exam fell from a high of more than 100,000 in 2016 to a 17-year low of just above 67,000 in 2022. A slight increase in 2023 was the result of the rush by students to take the exam before the introduction of a New programs and enrollment is expected to resume its decline in the near term, the AICPA said.

The AICPA advisory group also called on accounting firms to increase starting salaries for new hires and improve work-life balance, as well as an overhaul of accounting degrees to emphasize the importance work.

Lexy Kessler, mid-Atlantic regional manager for accounting firm Aprio, who chaired the group, said the shortage of accountants threatened the functioning of capital markets and businesses. If we don't have confidence in our financial markets, it could lead to chaos, she said.

