VW has just released details of the 2025 VW ID. US versions of Buzz

VW has just announced that the ID 2025. Buzz, its electric reincarnation of the Microbus, will be offered in three versions in the United States: Pro S, Pro S Plus and a launch-only First Edition.

The American VW identifier 2025. Buzz

The 2025 US ID. The range and pricing of the Buzz will be disclosed closer to launch, but in the meantime VW tells us that all three versions will only be offered with a 91 kWh battery. RWD models will have 282 horsepower and 4Motion AWD models will have a maximum output of 335 horsepower. VW has not yet clarified whether the ID. Buzz will come with a charger and performance details have not been shared.

The American identity document. Buzz has three rows, unlike the European version, which has two rows and a shorter wheelbase.

Volkswagen has not yet announced the price of each version. Since the American version of the ID. Buzz will not be built in the United States and will not qualify for the $7,500 IRA tax credit. However, the German automaker states on its website that it anticipates Volkswagen Credit will offer an electric vehicle lease bonus based on federal tax credits available at the time of lease.

The Pro S models will be available in RWD version only, with a bench seat that can accommodate up to seven passengers. The Pro S Plus and 1stEdition models offer RWD and AWD configurations.

On Pro S Plus RWD models, bench seats are standard, with a set of captain's chairs available that seats six. RWD 1st Edition models only offer a rear seat. Captain's chairs come standard on Pro S Plus and 1stEdition 4Motion AWD models.

Pro S Plus: The Pro S Plus features a head-up display that projects key information in front of the driver, and Area View cameras provide a view of what's around the vehicle. It is equipped with a 700-watt harman/kardon audio system with nine speakers.

Do you want to tow objects? It has a manually retractable towing hitch. VW says towing capacities and full specifications will be announced closer to launch.

An electrochromic panoramic glass roof, which can change from transparent to opaque with the swipe of a finger, is also offered. There is a Flexboard available with two fabric storage bins, which creates a flat floor when the seats are folded down.

1st Edition Launch Only: Available only with a two-tone exterior, the 1st Edition, based on the Pro S trim, comes with unique 20-inch wheels, roof rail crossbars and 1st Edition exterior badging. All 1st Edition models feature a coastal-inspired interior (called Dune, more details below), heritage-inspired floor mats and goodies for the proud new owner. Electrochromic panoramic glass roof, Area View and Flexboard cameras are included.

Exterior and interior features

American identity 2025. The exterior of the Buzz features an oversized, retro-inspired VW logo, short overhangs and a vast greenhouse. All models come with 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

The two power sliding rear doors with optional easy open and close make access to the third row easy, and the conventional sliding windows are also now fully electric. There is also keyless entry and a power tailgate.

The colors are FUN depending on the trim level, the two-tone options pair a Candy White top with Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Blue Charcoal, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, Cabana Blue or Indium Gray underneath. There are also three monochrome options: Metro Silver, Candy White and Deep Black Pearl.

VW offers a choice of three unique interior colors for all three IDs. Buzz Toppings:

Moonlight features dark brown leatherette seats with white piping, blue door inserts and a dark wood-look dashboard, paired with a black headliner. Dune combines light gray leatherette seats with clay-colored piping, clay door inserts and a light wood-look dashboard. Copper lends a mid-century modern vibe with rich brown leatherette seats with yellow piping, brown door inserts, and a washed wood-look dashboard.

Technical specifications provided as standard for all identifiers. Buzz versions include a 12.9-inch infotainment screen and 5.3-inch ID. Cockpit digital instrument cluster, 30-color ambient lighting, ID. Lightweight driver assistance system, wireless phone charging and wireless App-Connect.

Volkswagen's IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance technology is also standard and offers convenient semi-automatic capabilities, including driver-initiated lane changes where the vehicle can perform a lane change maneuver with Travel Assist activated. All identification documents. Buzz models are equipped with Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking.

The VW ID 2025. Buzz will launch in the US in 2024. There won't be a reservation system, so you'll have to watch for them to arrive at your local dealer.

Well, update with more details when Volkswagen releases them.

Read more: VW ready to introduce autonomous driving into large-scale production

