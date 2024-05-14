UK to secure at least 25 new warships as defense spending increases – Shapps | political news





The Royal Navy is set to get 25 new warships and could get three more as the government sets out where it plans to increase defense spending.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News there are currently 28 new ships and submarines at design or construction stage for the British military.

He said 22 vessels “are already in the system.” But there is less clarity about the six new warships he announced today for the Royal Marines.

The Defense Secretary said the government would field three new “multipurpose” ships for the Marine Corps “and possibly another three”. He later said the final three were in the “design phase.”

He also announced that two of the ships under construction, the Type 26 and Type 31 frigates, will be equipped with land-attack missiles to attack coastal targets.

Mr Shapps said it was a “very big shipbuilding program, a lot of warships, a golden age for shipbuilding here”.

“Everything is possible because last month we agreed as a government to spend 2.5% of our GDP on defence,” he said, adding, “Because I think it is very important to stop those who want to do us harm.” , they are not dissuaded because they can see that we are serious about our defense.”

Labor has pledged to reach 2.5% of GDP on defense spending if economic conditions allow, while the Conservatives have said they will achieve that figure by 2030.

However, defense spending decreased in the early days of the Conservative government, which was in power for 14 years, and did not increase even when Ukraine was invaded in 2014 or 2022.

Image: Mr Shapps has accused Labor's defense plans of posing a security risk.

Mr Shapps said Tory's pledge differed from Labour's because the Conservatives had “set the timetable”.

“We also talked about how we would fund this, which would be to reduce the size of the civil service to a much larger extent than it was pre-Covid,” he said.

“We want to get this back to the scale it was before and use that money to fund defense.

“I have to say that, based on everything I know about this role as defense secretary, I think Labour’s position presents a risk to this country because it will send a signal to our enemies that we are not serious about our defense. “Unless you decide.”

Alison McGovern, Labour's shadow work and pensions secretary, said she was “skeptical” about claims by the Conservatives about how they would fund increased spending.

She said Labor should commit to a rise when the economy allows it “because of what the Conservatives have done to our economy”. She accused Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak of implementing “massive, unfunded tax cuts”.

Ms McGovern added: “Everyone will expect Rachel Reeves, as shadow prime minister, to say she will make plans once she has access to all the books and all the details of Defense spending.”

Mr Shapps said the government had not previously spent much on defense because countries such as China, North Korea, Iran and Russia did not pose a threat.

“We live in very different times,” the Secretary of Defense added.

He also said the government had added £24 billion to the defense budget over the past few years and that Britain was “the highest defense spender in Europe and the second largest in NATO after the United States”.

Image: HMS Bulwark will not be scrapped before her end of service date. Photo:PA

Discussing the UK's current fleet, Mr Shapps said sister ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark are due to be decommissioned in 2033-2034, but the Defense Secretary said they would not be scrapped before then.

Albion and Bulwark are currently used as landing platform docks for the Royal Navy to transport Royal Marines.

Mr Shapps also announced that frigates HMS Argyll and HMS Westminster were to be decommissioned after 63 years of service, with HMS Argyll being sold to BAE Systems to be used to support apprentice shipyard training.

Newly built ships include Type 26 and Type 31 frigates from Scotland, Astute and Dreadnought submarines from Barrow-in-Furness, and Fleet Solid Support ships from Belfast and Devon.

